JoSAA Counselling 2022 Schedule released at josaa.nic.in, Check details here

JoSAA Counselling 2022: JoSAA 2022 Counselling schedule has been released on the official website. Students who have qualified the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 exams and are eligible for further admission and counselling procedure can visit the official website and complete the counseling application and other procedures.

According to the dates given on the JoSAA 2022 counselling schedule, the Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA starts from September 12, 2022. It must also be noted that candidates who qualify Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill their AAT-specific choices from September 17, 2022 after declaration of AAT result. The last date for students to submit the applications is September 21, 2022.

JoSAA Counselling Schedule

JoSAA 2022 Counselling procedure

A total of Six rounds of seat allotment will be conducted for the JoSAA 2022 counselling procedure. Students eligible for the counselling process need to first visit the website and complete the applications following which they can enter their choices for the allotment procedure.

Registrations

To be considered for the seat allotment procedure students need to first visit the official website and complete the registrations through the link provided on the website. Candidates are required to enter all the required details in the registration link provided following which they can enter their choices in the choice filling link.

Choice Filling

After completing the JoSAA 2022 Registrations students can visit the website and enter the choice of their preference in the choice filling process. In the JoSAA 2022 Choice filling step students are required to enter the subject and college of their preference in order to be considered for the allotment.

Application Fee submission

As and when the choices filling is completed candidates will be required to submit the application fee. The link to submit the application fee will be available to the students after they enter the choices.

Seat Allotment

Based on the choice of subject and college entered by the students in the choice filling round, the seat allotment list will be released. Students will be allotted seats based on their rank secured in the JEE entrance exam, cutoff of each institution and the number of seats under each course.

