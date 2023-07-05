  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JOSSA Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Releases Tomorrow; Required Documents Here

JOSSA Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Releases Tomorrow; Required Documents Here

JOSSA Counselling 2023: Candidates seeking admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs) can check the JOSSA round 2 seat allotment on July 6, 2023. The deadline for online reporting is July 10, 2023.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 5, 2023 11:41 IST
JOSSA Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Tomorrow
JOSSA Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Tomorrow

JOSSA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) will start the seat allotment for round 2 tomorrow: July 6, 2023. Shortlisted candidates will have to complete the online reporting such as payment of fees, document upload, and response by the candidate to query between July 6 and 10, 2023 up to 5.00 PM.

Candidates seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information and Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs) have to participate in the JoSAA counselling 2023 process.

The authority started the JOSSA counselling and choice-filling process on June 19 at 10 am. Candidates can view the schedule and additional information for JoSAA counselling on the official website, josaa.nic.in, 

How to Check JOSSA Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment?

Check out the below steps to check out the JOSSA round 2 seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the activity board available

Step 3: Now, click on JOSSA Round 2 seat allotment link

Step 4: Enter the JEE MAIN application number, password, and security pin

Step 5: The JOSSA counselling 2023 list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for JOSSA Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023

Candidates can check out the list of mandatory documents for reporting purposes below:

  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Passing certificate
  • JEE Main and Advanced rank cards
  • Caste certificate
  • Domicile certificate
  • Income and assets certificate
  • Valid ID proof- Aadhar card, PAN card

Also Read: ICAI Inter, Final Result 2023 Declared at icai.nic.in, get download link here, 13,430 students qualify

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023