JOSSA Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Releases Tomorrow; Required Documents Here

JOSSA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) will start the seat allotment for round 2 tomorrow: July 6, 2023. Shortlisted candidates will have to complete the online reporting such as payment of fees, document upload, and response by the candidate to query between July 6 and 10, 2023 up to 5.00 PM.

Candidates seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information and Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs) have to participate in the JoSAA counselling 2023 process.

The authority started the JOSSA counselling and choice-filling process on June 19 at 10 am. Candidates can view the schedule and additional information for JoSAA counselling on the official website, josaa.nic.in,

How to Check JOSSA Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment?

Check out the below steps to check out the JOSSA round 2 seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the activity board available

Step 3: Now, click on JOSSA Round 2 seat allotment link

Step 4: Enter the JEE MAIN application number, password, and security pin

Step 5: The JOSSA counselling 2023 list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for JOSSA Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023

Candidates can check out the list of mandatory documents for reporting purposes below:

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Passing certificate

JEE Main and Advanced rank cards

Caste certificate

Domicile certificate

Income and assets certificate

Valid ID proof- Aadhar card, PAN card

