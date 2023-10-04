JRF, SRF and Research Associate Stipend Increased, Check UGC Revised Monthly Emoluments

UGC New Directive: The University Grants Commission has increased the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Senior Research Fellow (SRF), Research Associate I, Research Associate II, and Research Associate III stipend. This will provide a significant boost to the R&D ecosystem and facilitate researchers.

The Government will incur an additional expenditure of approx. Rs.725.00 crore. Starting from January 1, 2023, the monthly remuneration for researchers in Higher Education Institutes under the Ministry of Education has been increased.

JRF, SRF and Research Associate Monthly Emoluments

As per the revised fellowship stipend, the JRF stipend has increased to Rs 37,000 from Rs 31,000, while the SRF stipend has increased by 20%. Check the table to know the previous and revised monthly emoluments below:

Researchers Previous Stipend Increased Stipend Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Rs. 31,000 Rs. 37,000 Senior Research Fellow (SRF) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 42,000 Research Associate I Rs. 47,000 Rs. 58,000 Research Associate II Rs. 49,000 Rs. 61,000 Research Associate III Rs. 54,000 Rs. 67,000

Request for Stipend Hike for Research Scholars

On August 29, 2022, the All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA) requested the DST for a fellowship hike for research scholars, including JRF, SRF, and research associates, as well as automatic upgradation of stipends every four years. Among the many demands was a stipend hike by 60% in accordance with rising inflation and institutional expenses, and an increase in the non-NET fellowships, which have remained at Rs 8,000 since 2006.

