Karnataka 1st PUC 2023 Exam Postponed in Belagavi Due To PM Modi Visit, Check Revised Date Here

Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2023: As per the media reports, Belagavi's Department of Pre-University Education has announced the postponement of the Karnataka 1st PUC exam due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the district today on February 27, 2023. The department has issued an order to all aided and non-aided colleges in the district. As per new date, now the Karnataka 1st PUC 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on March 6.

However, the order applies only to the first year of PUC. The Prime Minister's visit to Belagavi is expected to include roadshows in public places, causing several roadblocks and traffic congestion. As a result, the PUC exams have been postponed to avoid any inconvenience for the students.

Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2023 Postponed

All government and private educational institutions conducting first year PUC examinations will conduct the same subject examinations on March 6, with the same time table as on February 27, 2023. The college authorities should collect question paper bundles and other stationery from the nodal centres on March 3. The Deputy Director of Pre-University, Belagavi, has taken this decision keeping in mind the potential traffic congestion and limited availability of public transportation in the area during the PM's visit.

Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2023 Postponement Notice



CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023

Meanwhile, the CBSE class 10 exam shall not be affected and will be held on time. The parents are advised to send their children to examination centres early, to avoid delays due to traffic disruptions. Also, the students have been urged to leave early since many roads may be closed due to the Prime Minister's visit. The CBSE board exam started on February 15, and will be concluded on March 21, 2023.

As per the statistics released, this year, the total number of students registered is 21,86,940. Out of the total candidates the number of female and male candidates who have registered are 9,39,566 and 12,47,364 respectively. CBSE will conduct the CBSE 10th exams at 7240 centres.

Also Read: ICSE Board Exam 2023 Begins With English Paper, Check Class 10 Timings and Guidelines Here