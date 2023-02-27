ICSE Board Exam 2023 Begins With English Paper, Check Class 10 Timings and Guidelines Here

ICSE Board Exam 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has started the ICSE Class 10 board exam 2023 today for English language. The ICSE board exam 2023 began at 11 AM and conclude at 1 PM. As per the released guidelines, ICSE board exam question papers 2023 will be distributed at 10:45 AM and students will get 15 minutes to read it.

CISCE has already released the ICSE board exam admit card 2023 for students. They must ensure that they carry their ICSE class 10 admit card along with them to their respective exam centres. Those without the ICSE exam admit cards will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Earlier, CISCE's Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon extended his best wishes to students in a video message.

Last Minute Guidelines for ICSE Board Exam 2023

Students must reach their exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

They must read the instructions carefully regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc.

They must make sure that they answer the ICSE class 10 questions in the same order as in the question paper.

Students can use a black or blue ball pen to write their answers. They can use pencils only for diagrams. Handwriting would be taken into consideration during evaluation.

The use of any electronic devices or other types of calculating machines are not permitted.

They must write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet unless the rubric of the question paper prohibits this. Leave a margin at both right-hand and left-hand edges.

Write the number of the question in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Leave a line after answering each question.

Students must ensure that the main booklet, continuation pages, map, graph, etc have the correct UID, index number, subject name, etc are written on them. Fasten them together at the left-hand top corner and hand them over unfolded.

CISCE's Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon's Video

Also Read: BSEH 10th and 12th Exam 2023 Commence Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here