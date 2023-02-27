BSEH 10th and 12th Exam 2023 Commence Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

BSEH Exams 2023: Board of School Education, Haryana to commence the Haryana Board Class 10 and class 12 board exams 2023 today. According to the official schedule released, the Haryana Board class 10 exams will be conducted from February 27 to March 25, 2023, and the Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 27 to March 28, 2023.

The Haryana Board 10th and 12th exams are being conducted from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the Haryana Board class 10 and class 12 exams 2023 must make sure to carry with them their BSEH 10th and 12th Admit Cards. The Haryana Board hall ticket is a mandatory document that must be produced at the exam centre. Before leaving for the exams students are also advised to cross-check the schedule, exam centre details and the exam timing mentioned on the exam centre.

BSEH Exam 2023 Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the Haryana Board 10th and 12th Exams must check through the guidelines given below before appearing for the board exams.

Candidates appearing for the Haryana Board class 10 and class 12 exams must carry their hall ticket and school it with them.

Students are advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exams.

Students arriving late will not be allowed to appear for the examinations.

Students appearing for the Haryana Board 12th Science stream exams will be allowed to use colour pencils

Items like trigonometry tables, log tables, and map stencils must be carried by individual students.

Electronic devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smart watches, calculators and other devices are not allowed inside the exam hall.

Students caught cheating will not be allowed to appear for further exams.

