Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 Declared at result.dkpucpa.com, Know How to Apply Here

Karnataka PUC Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the Department of Pre-University Education has declared the 1st PUC Result 2023 today, March 31, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11th or Pre-University Examinations (PUC) 1st-year exams can download the result through the official website- result.dkpucpa.com. According to the official notification, the Karnataka 1st PUC result is declared for students of Dakshina Kannada District colleges only.

As per the recent updates, students are required to enter the necessary details such as the student’s registration number and date of birth to download the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023. According to reports, around 5.62 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka first-year PUC examination out of which 5.06 lakh students have passed the examination this year.

What are the details mentioned on the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023?

Students can check the below-given details that are mentioned on the Karnataka 1st PUC result 2023.

Name of the student

Registration Number

Name of the subject

Date of Birth (D.O.B)

Marks secured by the student (Subject-wise)

Total marks obtained by the student

Status of the result (Pass or Fail)

Qualifying marks

How to Check Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023?

Students who have appeared for the Karnataka 1st PUC exams 2023 can follow the below-given steps to check their results.

Step 1: Go to the official website- result.dkpucpa.com

Step 2: Enter the necessary details such as registration number and date of birth

Step 3: After filling in the required information, click on the submit button

Step 4: The Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 will appear on the new page

Step 5: Download the 1st PUC result and take a few printouts of the same for future use

