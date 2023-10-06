Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2024 Registration Open for Repeaters for March 2024 Exam

Karnataka 2nf PUC Exam 2024: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released a notification regarding the registration for repeaters and private candidates appearing in the Karnataka 2nd PU March 2024 exams. As per the notification issued, students who failed the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams and the supplementary exams conducted in 2023 and wish to appear for the exams in March 2024 can submit the requisite fee and register for the annual exams.

The registration and fee payment process began on October 4, 2023, and the last date for students to register and submit the fee without a late fee is October 31, 2023. The application window will however remain open until November 13, 2023, for candidates to submit their registrations along with a late fee.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Notification Private candidate - Click Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Notification for Repeaters - Click Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Registration Fee

Students applying for the March 2024 exams can check the exam registration fee here. The registration fee mentioned is for students except fthose from scheduled caste, scheduled category and category 1 students

Particulars Exam Fee For one subject Rs. 140/- For two subjects Rs. 270/- Three or more subjects Rs. 400/-

Students must also note that irrespective of category a fee of Rs. 50 as marksheet fee has to be submitted along with the registration fee.

The link for candidates to register for the Karnataka 2nd PUC March 2024 exams is available on the official website of KSEAB. Students are advised to visit the website for further registration details.

