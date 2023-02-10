Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023: Students Can Now Apply for Re-evaluation Even with One Mark

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Government has introduced new re-evaluation criteria for Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) Exams 2023. According to the Education Minister BC Nagesh, students can now apply for re-evaluation of PUC results even if they have scored only 1 mark in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023.

Education Minister took to his Twitter handle to announce this criterion. He further stated that the 'Karnataka Undergraduate Education State Level Public Examination Rules-1997' would be amended accordingly.

The official tweet reads “The state government has decided to improve the revaluation system of the answer sheet of the second PU main exam, and the state government has decided to consider the students who apply for revaluation even if they get 'one mark' more. This new rule will be applicable from the 'Annual Examination' to be held in March 2023.”

ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಪಿಯು ಮುಖ್ಯ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಉತ್ತರ ಪತ್ರಿಕೆ ಮರುಮೌಲ್ಯಮಾಪನ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಧಾರಣೆ ತರಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಮರುಮೌಲ್ಯಮಾಪನಕ್ಕೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುವ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ‘ಒಂದು ಅಂಕ’ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಬಂದರೂ ಪರಿಗಣಿಸಲು ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಿದೆ.

2023ರ ಮಾರ್ಚ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುವ 'ವಾರ್ಷಿಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ'ಯಿಂದ ಈ ಹೊಸ ನಿಯಮ ಅನ್ವಯವಾಗಲಿದೆ.

What is Existing Criteria for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023?

As per the existing criteria, a student must have secured at least 6 percent of the total marks to be able to apply for re-evaluation. However, the authorities have made some changes in the rules by allowing the students with even one mark to claim for re-evaluation.

The State Education Minister further asserted that this new criterion would be applicable to the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023 scheduled in March.

As per the official exam calendar released by the Department of PUC Education, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams from scheduled to be conducted from March 9, 2023, to March 29, 2023.

