Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary ll Re-evaluation and Re-totaling Results Out on kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary ll Re-evaluation and Re-totaling Result is live now. Candidates can check results at kseab.karnataka.gov.in available in PDF form. 

Updated: Sep 22, 2023 11:49 IST
2nd PUC Supplementary ll Re-evaluation Result
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary ll Re-evaluation and Re-totaling Result: The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has released the re-evaluation and re-totaling results for Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2023. Students can check out their results on the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in available in PDF format.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary ll Re-evaluation and re-totaling results have been announced for those who were not satisfied with their marks and applied for reconsideration. The board earlier declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2023 II on September 12, 2023. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary ll Re-evaluation and Re-totaling Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results are given below:

Revaluation Changes Details

Click Here

Revaluation No Changes Details

Click Here

Retotaling Marks Details

Click Here

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary ll Re-evaluation and Re-totaling Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 2nd PUC re-evaluation and re-totaling results link

Step 3: Click between the three links provided

Step 4: 2nd PUC Re-evaluation and Re-totaling Results

 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the PDF for reference

Details Mentioned on Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary ll Re-evaluation and Re-totaling Result

Check out the mandatory information below:

  • Name of Candidate 
  • Registration Number
  • Subject Awarded
  • Marks in I Valuation
  • Marks after revaluation/ re-totaling
  • Diff of marks in revaluation/ re-totaling

