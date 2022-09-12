Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 (OUT): Check Karnataka PUC Results online at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 (Declared): Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 have been announced by state education minister BC Nagesh. Candidates who have appeared for the 2nd PUC Karnataka Board Results 2022 can visit the official website today to check the results. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam results 2022 through the link available on the official website - karresults.nic.in. To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the Karnataka PUC Registration number in the link provided. Students can also check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 through the link available here.

Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply Result 2022 - Direct Link

Karnataka IInd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Date and Time

The news about the Karnataka IInd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Date and Time has been confirmed by the State School Education Minister BC Nagesh. In a tweet sent out last week, Mr Nagesh had clarified rumours about result date confirming that Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 will be declared on 12th Sept 2022 at around 11 AM in the morning. The results being declared today by the Karnataka Board is for the 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 which was held from 12th to 25th August 2022. Students who have participated or appeared for that exam can check the outcome of their hard work easily by logging onto the portal - karresults.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 online?

Keeping in mind the ease of checking the results for the students, the Dept will be declaring the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 online on the official result portal of the state. To check the outcome of their hard work students will be required to visit karresults.nic.in website, where they will see a link for download of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 on the homepage. The link will take them to a new page with input fields for Exam Roll Number and Subject Combination. Entering these details on the website will produce the digital scorecard for Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022. The same can be downlaoded from the website as a PDF Document on your device. Alternatively, candidates can also take printout of the same for future reference.

