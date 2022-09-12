Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 (Declared): Get List of Websites to Check Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 (OUT): Department of Pre-University Education has declared the Karnataka PUC supplementary result 2022 today on 12th September. The Karnataka 2nd PUC supply result has been released in online mode. Students will be able to check their Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 for the supplementary exam at karresults.nic.in. To download the Karnataka 2nd PUC supply result 2022, students will need to enter their registration number and select subject combination.

The online Karnataka PUC Supplementary result 2022 will be provisional in nature. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of declaration result. Earlier, State education minister, B.C. Nagesh announced the official Karnataka supplementary exam result 2022 time and date through his Twitter handle.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Where To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022?

To check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 for supplementary exam, students will have to visit the official websites. However, due to heavy rush, there might be chances that the official website of the Karnataka board might not work. In that case, students can check their PUC supply Karnataka result at these websites -

karresults.nic.in

result.dkpucpa.com

kseeb.kar.nic.in

pue.kar.nic.in

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022?

Now that the supplementary result for Karnataka 2nd PUC is out, students will have to official the website - karresults.nic.in to check and download their result. On the homepage, they need to click on the - Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2022 link. A new login page will appear on the screen. In that enter the registration number, select subject combination and click on the submit tab. Also, download and save the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 for future reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022

The Department of Pre-University Education conducted the Karnataka PUC Supplementary examination for students who failed to pass the 2nd PUC exam or want to improve their marks in any subject. The 2nd PUC supplementary exam was conducted from 12th to 25th August 2022. Students must have to secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject and in aggregate to qualify for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam.

