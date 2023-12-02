Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 Released; Download Class 12 PDF Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the 2nd PUC exam dates 2024. Students appearing for the upcoming board exams must download the timetable on the official website. According to the schedule, exams will be held from March 2 to 22, 2024.

It must be noted that the Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 is tentative, and hence, subject to changes. Parents and students have 15 days to file objections against the provisional date sheet for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2024.

“Objections should be sent to the board's e-mail address: chairpersonkseab@gmail.com and hard copy to the Chairman, Karnataka School Examination and Valuation Board, 6th Road, Malleswaram, Bangalore-560 003 within the stipulated time,” the board informed.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2024 will be conducted from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm (will end at 1.30 pm for a few subjects).

Subject Exam date Kannada, Arabic March 2, 2024 HistoryPhysics March 4, 2024 Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare Beauty and wellness March 5, 2024 SociologyElectronicsComputer Science March 6, 2024 Hindi March 7, 2024 Political ScienceStatistics March 9, 2024 English March 11, 2024 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French March 12, 2024 Logic Business studies March 13, 2024 Mathematics Education March 14, 2024 Geography, Biology March 16, 2024 Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths. March 18, 2024 Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science March 20, 2024 Economics March 22, 2024



Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024- DOWNLOAD HERE (PDF File)

SSLC Time Table 2024 Karnataka

Meanwhile, the Karnataka SSLC exam timetable 2024 is live now. Students appearing for class 10 exams can check out the schedule on the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

