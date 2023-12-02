Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 Released; Download Class 12 PDF Here

  1. Home
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 is live now. Students appearing for the upcoming board exams must download the timetable on the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Updated: Dec 2, 2023 11:51 IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the 2nd PUC exam dates 2024. Students appearing for the upcoming board exams must download the timetable on the official website. According to the schedule, exams will be held from March 2 to 22, 2024.

It must be noted that the Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 is tentative, and hence, subject to changes. Parents and students have 15 days to file objections against the provisional date sheet for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2024. 

“Objections should be sent to the board's e-mail address: chairpersonkseab@gmail.com and hard copy to the Chairman, Karnataka School Examination and Valuation Board, 6th Road, Malleswaram, Bangalore-560 003 within the stipulated time,” the board informed.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2024 will be conducted from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm (will end at 1.30 pm for a few subjects). 

Subject

Exam date

Kannada, Arabic

March 2, 2024

HistoryPhysics

March 4, 2024

Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare Beauty and wellness

March 5, 2024

SociologyElectronicsComputer Science

March 6, 2024

Hindi

March 7, 2024

Political ScienceStatistics

March 9, 2024

English

March 11, 2024

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

March 12, 2024

Logic Business studies

March 13, 2024

Mathematics Education

March 14, 2024

Geography, Biology

March 16, 2024

Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths.

March 18, 2024

Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

March 20, 2024

Economics

March 22, 2024


Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024- DOWNLOAD HERE (PDF File)

SSLC Time Table 2024 Karnataka

Meanwhile, the Karnataka SSLC exam timetable 2024 is live now. Students appearing for class 10 exams can check out the schedule on the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Exam Timetable 2024 OUT; Download Class 10 PDF Here
