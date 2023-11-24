Karnataka DCET 2023 Mock Result Link Available, Allotment Result On November 25

Karnataka DCET 2023 Mock Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka Diploma CET Mock results. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka DCET 2023 allotment round can check the results through the link available on the official website.

Students can check the Karnataka DCET 2023 allotment results by logging in using the CET registration number. KEA is also providing students with a window to add, modify, reorder, or delete options until 11 am tomorrow, November 25, 2023. Following the modification of options, the final allotment result will be released on November 25, 2023.

Karnataka DCET 2023 counselling mock allotment result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students can also check the DCET mock result through the direct link available here.

Karnataka DCET 2023 Mock Result - Click Here

How to Check Karnataka DCET 2023 Mock Result

The Karnataka DCET 2023 mock result is available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the mock results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka DCET 2023 link

Step 3: Click on the mock result link provided

Step 4: Enter the registration number in the link given

Step 5: Download the Karnataka DCET 2023 mock result link for further admissions

After the announcement of the final allotment result, students can report for admission to the allotted colleges. The admission order will be available for download from November 28 to 30, 2023. The last date for students to report for admissions is December 1, 2023.

