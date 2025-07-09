Karnataka DCET Seat Allotment Result 2025; Check Score at KEA official Website link cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka DCET 2025 seat allotment result. Students who took part in the counselling can now log in to the KEA portal to check which college and stream they have been allotted.

The seat allotment is done based on the student’s DCET 2025 rank, the choices they filled, the number of available seats, and the colleges that are part of the counselling process.

The final mock allotment was released today, July 9, 2025, after the option editing window closed on July 8, 2025. Read the given article for more details about the Karnataka DCET 2025 Seat Allotment 2025.

How to Check Karnataka DCET 2025 Seat Allotment 2025 Result?

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can follow the steps below to download their seat allotment letter:

Step 1: Go to the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.