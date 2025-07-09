Karnataka DCET Seat Allotment Result 2025; Check Score at KEA official Website link cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka DCET 2025 seat allotment result. Students who took part in the counselling can now log in to the KEA portal to check which college and stream they have been allotted.
The seat allotment is done based on the student’s DCET 2025 rank, the choices they filled, the number of available seats, and the colleges that are part of the counselling process.
The final mock allotment was released today, July 9, 2025, after the option editing window closed on July 8, 2025. Read the given article for more details about the Karnataka DCET 2025 Seat Allotment 2025.
How to Check Karnataka DCET 2025 Seat Allotment 2025 Result?
Candidates who have been allotted a seat can follow the steps below to download their seat allotment letter:
Step 1: Go to the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: Log in using your DCET 2025 registration number.
Step 3: Click on the link that says "Seat Allotment Result" on the homepage.
Step 4: Check your allotted college and course carefully.
Step 5: Download and save the seat allotment letter on your device.
Karnataka DCET 2025 Seat Allotment 2025: Fee Payment
After checking their seat allotment result, candidates must follow these steps:
1. Pay the Admission Fee: Candidates need to pay the admission fee online within the given time. Do not miss the deadline.
2. Report to the Allotted College: After fee payment, students must go to their allotted college with the required documents.
Karnataka DCET 2025 Seat Allotment 2025: Documents Required
Check the following documents that candidates need to carry:
-
Karnataka DCET 2025 Seat Allotment Letter
-
DCET 2025 Admit Card and Rank Card
-
Class 10 and Class 12 Mark Sheets
-
Diploma or B.Sc. Marks Cards
-
Transfer Certificate and Migration Certificate (if needed)
-
Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, etc.)
-
Passport Size Photograph
Make sure to carry original documents and photocopies for verification.
What to Do After Getting a Seat in Karnataka DCET 2025?
If you got a seat in the Karnataka DCET 2025 allotment, follow these easy steps:
-
Pay the Admission Fee: First, pay the admission fee online to accept your seat.
-
Go to the Allotted College: Next, visit the college you got for document checking.
-
Don’t Miss the Deadline: If you don’t report to the college on time, your seat will be cancelled.
-
Keep Checking for Updates: Stay updated by visiting the official KEA website for news about next rounds of counselling and cutoff marks.
