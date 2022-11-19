Karnataka KCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result on 21 Nov for Round 2, Enter UGCET Options Till Today

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2022: As per the updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) seat allotment result 2022 for round 2 on 21st November. Candidates can check their KCET seat allotment round 2 result 2022 at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use the CET number in login window to download the KCET seat allotment result 2022 for round 2.

Also, the candidates who have not applied yet for the KCET option entry 2022 for round 2 can apply till 6 PM. They will able to modify, delete, and re-arrange web options till today. The authorities started the KCET round 2 option entry on 17th November 2022.

Karnataka KCET Counselling Dates 2022 for Round 2

Events Dates Last date to enter/reorder/modify the choices 19th November 2022 (6 PM) KCET seat allotment for round 2 21st November 2022 Exercise of choices 22nd to 24th November 2022

How To Check Karnataka KCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 2?

The Karnataka seat allotment for round 2 will be released based on the candidate's choices, marks secured and availability of seats. They can go through the steps to know how to check UGCET seat allotment result for round 2-

1st Step - Go to the official website of Karnataka CET - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on UGCET seat allotment result.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter their Karnataka CET application number.

5th Step - The KCET seat allotment will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and save it for future references.

KCET Counselling Participating Institutes 2022

College Code College Type Name of the Participating Institute E001 Govt. University Visveswariah College of Engineering E002 Govt. S K S J T Institute of Engineering E003 PA B M S College of Engineering E048 PUA B M S College of Engineering E004 PA Dr. Ambedkar Institute Of Technology E060 PUA Dr. Ambedkar Institute Of Technology E005 PUA R. V. College of Engineering E006 PUA M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology E007 PUA Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering E008 PUA Bangalore Institute of Technology E009 Priv. Univ. P E S University (Formerly PESIT) E010 PUA Islamia Institute of Technology

Also Read: AKTU Admissions 2022: Registrations for Vacant seats to begin from December 1, Check Details here