Karnataka KCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result on 21 Nov for Round 2, Enter UGCET Options Till Today

    Updated: Nov 19, 2022 10:56 IST
    KCET Seat Allotment Result 2022: As per the updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) seat allotment result 2022 for round 2 on 21st November. Candidates can check their KCET seat allotment round 2 result 2022 at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use the CET number in login window to download the KCET seat allotment result 2022 for round 2. 

    Also, the candidates who have not applied yet for the KCET option entry 2022 for round 2 can apply till 6 PM. They will able to modify, delete, and re-arrange web options till today. The authorities started the KCET round 2 option entry on 17th November 2022. 

    Karnataka KCET Counselling Dates 2022 for Round 2 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Last date to enter/reorder/modify the choices 

    19th November 2022 (6 PM)

    KCET seat allotment for round 2 

    21st November 2022

    Exercise of choices

    22nd to 24th November 2022

    How To Check Karnataka KCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 2? 

    The Karnataka seat allotment for round 2 will be released based on the candidate's choices, marks secured and availability of seats. They can go through the steps to know how to check UGCET seat allotment result for round 2- 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of Karnataka CET - kea.kar.nic.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on UGCET seat allotment result.
    • 3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.
    • 4th Step - Enter their Karnataka CET application number. 
    • 5th Step - The KCET seat allotment will be displayed on the screen. 
    • 6th Step - Download the same and save it for future references. 

    KCET Counselling Participating Institutes 2022

    College Code

    College Type

    Name of the Participating Institute

    E001

    Govt.

    University Visveswariah College of Engineering

    E002

    Govt.

    S K S J T Institute of Engineering

    E003

    PA

    B M S College of Engineering

    E048

    PUA

    B M S College of Engineering

    E004

    PA

    Dr. Ambedkar Institute Of Technology

    E060

    PUA

    Dr. Ambedkar Institute Of Technology

    E005

    PUA

    R. V. College of Engineering

    E006

    PUA

    M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology

    E007

    PUA

    Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering

    E008

    PUA

    Bangalore Institute of Technology

    E009

    Priv. Univ.

    P E S University (Formerly PESIT)

    E010

    PUA

    Islamia Institute of Technology

     

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
