Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations to close today, Apply at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG 2022: Karnataka NEET PG 2022 application window to close soon. According to the notification released, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling registration link will be open until 11:59 PM today. Students who have qualified the NEET PG 2022 Entrance exams and are eligible for the counselling procedures at Medical and Dental Colleges in Karnataka can visit the official website today and complete the registration process.

The registration link for the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Round 1 counselling is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates eligible for the counselling registrations can also complete the registration process through the direct link available below.

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Registration

Students registering for the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 counselling process will be allotted seats in the medical and dental courses or diploma courses offered in government and private colleges in Karnataka.

Steps to register for Karnataka NEET PG 2022

To register for the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling process candidates need to first visit the website and enter the required details in the link given. Candidates can also complete the registrations by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority's official website

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PGET 2022 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register for the Counselling procedure through the link provided

Step 4: Enter all required details in the link provided and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the Karnataka NEET PG application form through the given payment gateway

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

The further schedule to be followed for the NEET Round 1 seat allotment process and admission procedure will be released on the official website soon. Candidates applying for the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling can check here for further details on the counselling procedure.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registrations to close today, Check at mcc.nic.in