Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates Revised For Round 1, Check PGET Dates at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling Dates 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) 2022 counselling dates for round 1. As per the revised Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats can exercise their choices till today - i.e 17th October by 6 PM.

As per an official notification - “For admission to PG medical and PG dental courses, first round seat allotment result has been published on October 14, 2022 except in-service candidates. Post seat allotment revised schedule is given below; candidates are informed to take necessary steps accordingly.” Check schedule here

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Choice Filling and Fee Payment - Direct Link (Available Now)

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates

Event Date Exercising choices of PGET 15th to 17th October 2022 Payment of fees by Choice 1 and 2 candidates 17th to 18th October 2022 Submission of original documents and collection of admission order (choice-1 candidates only) 17th to 19th October 2022 (at KEA, Bangalore till 4 PM) Last date for reporting at the allotted colleges (choice-1 candidates only) 20th October 2022 (by 5.30 PM)

Karnataka PGET Counselling Schedule PDF Notice

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022

As per the released revised schedule, the choice 1 and 2 candidates will have to pay the fees between 17th to 18th October 2022. The Karnataka PCET 2022 choice-1 candidates will then have to submit original documents and collect admission orders between 17th to 19th October at KEA, Bangalore from 10:30 am to 4 pm.

According to the KEA PGET 2022 counselling schedule, the last date to report at the allotted medical and dental colleges by the choice-1 candidates is 20th October by 5:30 pm. They need to carry their original documents as prescribed by the officials.

The KEA notification further added: “Schedule will be published on the website for deposition of original documents to first-round choice 2 fee paid candidates, choice 3 candidates and un-allotted candidates.”

Also Read: Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Starts UGNEET Registration at kea.kar.nic.in