Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Starts UGNEET Registration at kea.kar.nic.in

    Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA has released the registration form for Karnataka MBBS/BDS in online mode. Candidates can apply for Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration 2022 at  kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to apply for UGNEET Karnataka is 19th October. Get direct link here 

    Updated: Oct 17, 2022 11:51 IST
    Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the registration for counselling of Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) in online mode. Candidates will be able to register for Karnataka NEET UG counselling at kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to apply for Karnataka NEET UG counselling is 19th October till 4 PM. 

    The candidates who have already registered and completed the document verification process will have to enter the NEET UG roll number in the KEA web portal. Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022 is conducted for admissions to Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses.  

    Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates 

    Events

    Dates

    Last date for Karnataka UGNEET registration

    19th October 2022 (4 PM)

    Last date to submit Karnataka NEET UG application form fee

    20th October 2022 (11:59 PM)

    Submission of Special Category Certificates

    21st October 2022

    Medical examination for PwD candidates

    27th to 28th October 2022 (10:30 AM to 2 PM)

    Uploading documents for verification (Karnataka candidates)

    27th October to 3rd November 2022

    Document verification for non-Karnataka candidates

    2nd to 3rd November 2022

    Check Karnataka UGNEET Notification PDF Here

    How to register for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022? 

    Through NEET Karnataka admissions, a total of 10,945 MBBS and 3,445 BDS seats will be granted. Before, registering for Karnataka UGNEET, candidates are advised to go through the eligibility requirements. They can go through the steps to know how to do  Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration 2022 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.ni.in.
    • 2nd Step - In the latest announcements section, click on ‘UGNEET 2022 Online Application Link’.
    • 3rd Step - If not registered, click on New Registration and enter all the required details.
    • 4th Step - Now, login with ID and password in the window.
    • 5th Step - Enter the NEET UG roll number and click on check. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.
    • 6th Step - Enter the received OTP and complete the application form and pay the registration fees.
    • 7th Step - Now, submit the form.  

