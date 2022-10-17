Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Starts UGNEET Registration at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the registration for counselling of Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) in online mode. Candidates will be able to register for Karnataka NEET UG counselling at kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to apply for Karnataka NEET UG counselling is 19th October till 4 PM.

The candidates who have already registered and completed the document verification process will have to enter the NEET UG roll number in the KEA web portal. Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022 is conducted for admissions to Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date for Karnataka UGNEET registration 19th October 2022 (4 PM) Last date to submit Karnataka NEET UG application form fee 20th October 2022 (11:59 PM) Submission of Special Category Certificates 21st October 2022 Medical examination for PwD candidates 27th to 28th October 2022 (10:30 AM to 2 PM) Uploading documents for verification (Karnataka candidates) 27th October to 3rd November 2022 Document verification for non-Karnataka candidates 2nd to 3rd November 2022

Check Karnataka UGNEET Notification PDF Here

How to register for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022?

Through NEET Karnataka admissions, a total of 10,945 MBBS and 3,445 BDS seats will be granted. Before, registering for Karnataka UGNEET, candidates are advised to go through the eligibility requirements. They can go through the steps to know how to do Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.ni.in.

2nd Step - In the latest announcements section, click on ‘UGNEET 2022 Online Application Link’.

3rd Step - If not registered, click on New Registration and enter all the required details.

4th Step - Now, login with ID and password in the window.

5th Step - Enter the NEET UG roll number and click on check. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

6th Step - Enter the received OTP and complete the application form and pay the registration fees.

7th Step - Now, submit the form.

