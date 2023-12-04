Karnataka NMMS 2023 Exam Date Postponed To January 7, Check Details Here

Karnataka NMMS Exam 2023: The Karnataka School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council has postponed the Karnataka NMMS 2023 exam. The exams which were earlier scheduled to be conducted on December 17, 2023, will now be conducted on January 7, 2024. Students scheduled to appear for the NMMS 2023 exam can visit the official website to check the notification. Students who clear the Karnataka NMMS 2023 scholarship exam will be provided a scholarship amount of Rs. 12000 annually.

Karnataka NMMS Exam 2023 Notification - Click Here

Karnataka NMMS 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for students to apply for the Karnataka NMMS 2023 scholarship exam are given below.

The students appearing for the exams must be from the government, government, and local body schools

The family income must be below Rs. 3,50,000.

Students must also have a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in their class 7 exams.

Students from the SC and ST categories are given a relaxation of 5%.

Karnataka NMMS 2023 Exam Details

NMMS scholarship exam is conducted for class 9 students. The scholarship exam includes two sections. Candidates are to answer 90 multiple-choice questions in the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Abilities Test. The questions will be based on science, social science, and mathematics and non-verbal and verbal abilities like reasoning and critical thinking. Questions will be asked on analogy, classification, numerical series, pattern perception, hidden figures, etc based on class 7 and 8 syllabus.

