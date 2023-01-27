Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order Download Link Active for Round 1, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has activated the link to download admission orders for Karnataka PGCET counselling round 1. Candidates will be able to download the Karnataka PGCET admission order in online mode at the official website -kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use their PGCET Number and Captcha code to download their Karnataka PGCET admission order 2022 for round 1.

Candidates who will be allotted a seat have an option of withdrawing from counselling after acceptance of the seat or they can move to the Karnataka PGCET 2nd round after accepting the seat or withdraw from the counselling without accepting the seat. Karnataka PGCET counselling 2022 will be done for the candidates shortlisted on the basis of a merit list prepared by the exam authorities based on the score in GATE/PGCET exam.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order for Round 1?

All the shortlisted candidates will have to download their KEA PGCET admission order in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order for Round 1 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and go to the latest announcements.

3rd Step - Click on the link - PGCET 2022 MBA/MCA/M.Tech First round choice Fee payment & admission order download link.

4th Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, enter PGCET number and captcha text.

6th Step - The Karnataka PGCET admission order pdf will appear on the screen.

7th Step - Download the same and save it for future references.

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2022 Round 2

As of now, the dates for round 2 counselling of Karnataka PGCET has not yet been announced. Candidates who will not get any seats in the first round can appear for the second round of Karnataka PGCET counselling. All the procedures and criteria remained the same for the second round of Karnataka PGCET counselling 2022. If seats that remain vacant after the final round will be converted into the general category.

