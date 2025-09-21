School Assembly Headlines Today (22 September): BIRC 2025 to Be Held at Bharat Mandapam, India beat Oman by 21 runs and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
PM Modi: Next-Gen GST Reforms to Begin on First Day of Navratri
NHRC, MEA to Organise Six-Day ITEC Executive Capacity Building Programme in New Delhi
BIRC 2025 to Be Held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Notice Claims Refuted by Govt
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to embark on an official visit to Morocco today.
HM Amit Shah Congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award Honour
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
India-US Armies Strengthen Defence, Medical, and Strategic Cooperation
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Marks International Day of Peace, Calls for Harmony
BIRC 2025 to Be Held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to embark on an official visit to Morocco today.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal to Visit United States with Delegation on Monday
Bangladesh Faces Remittance Slowdown from Middle East, Raising Economic Concerns
Implications of US H1B Visa Restrictions Being Studied: MEA
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
Anandkumar Velkumar bags gold in 42km marathon at world speed skating championships in China
Australia Defeats India by 43 Runs to Win Women’s ODI Series 2-1
Satwiksairaj-Chirag Storm into China Masters 2025 Men’s Doubles Final
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter Men’s doubles semifinals of China Masters 2025
Asia Cup T20: India beat Oman by 21 runs in their final Group A clash in Abu Dhabi
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
Oil Prices Fall Amid Oversupply and Weak Demand Despite Fed Rate Cut
Japanese Agency R&I Upgrades India’s Sovereign Rating to BBB+
All-India CPI for Agricultural Labourers Rises 0.76%
PM Announces Next-Gen GST Reforms; New Rates to Impact Auto Sector from Monday
Sensex Falls 388 Points, Nifty Down 97; Markets End in Red
GST Reforms to Ease Auto Costs, Promote Clean Mobility
Thought of the Day
"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out."
Meaning: This thought demystifies the idea of success, presenting it not as a sudden event, but as the result of consistent, daily effort. It teaches us that even small actions, when performed regularly over time, can lead to significant accomplishments. This principle is true for everything, from mastering a new language to excelling in a sport. It encourages students to focus on building good habits and staying consistent, rather than waiting for a moment of inspiration.
