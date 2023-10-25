Karnataka PGCET 2023 Edit Window Closes Tomorrow, Results Expected Soon

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Application Edit Window: Karnataka Examination Authority will close the application correction window for PGCET 2023 tomorrow, October 26, 2023. The window was open from October 21, 2023 as per the request of students who appeared for the exams. Those who registered for the PGCET 2023 exams and need to make changes in their application can visit the official website until 6 pm tomorrow to make the necessary changes.

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 exams were conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023. In case of errors in the registration details entered, candidates can visit the website to make the changes in order to ensure that the details in the scorecard will be corrected. The Karnataka PGCET 2023 results are expected to be announced soon.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 application correction window is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students can also make the changes in the applications through the direct link given below.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Application Edit link - Click Here

Steps to Make Changes in Karnataka PGCET Registration Details

The link for students to make the changes in the Karnataka PGCET 2023 applications is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to make the changes.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka PGCET

Step 2: Click on the PGCET correction window link

Step 3: Login using the login id or registration number and password

Step 4: Make the changes in the fields open for correction

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit

When making the changes in the applications students are advised to make sure that they cross check the details entered in the application before submission. Requests for making changes after the correction window closes will not be entertained.

