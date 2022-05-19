Karnataka SSLC 10 Result 2022: 85.63% Students Pass, Know Pass Percentage, Toppers List and Statistics Here

Karnataka SSLC 10 Result 2022, Karnataka Class 10th Toppers List: As per updates, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has declared the Karnataka 10th result today on 19th May 2022. As per the released time, the KSEEB SSLC result has been announced at 12.30 PM via press conference by the Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh. Students can download their Karnataka SSLC mark sheets by using their registration number and date of birth.

As per reports, 85.63% Students have passed. Over 8 lakh candidates can check their SSLC results today on the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Also, Karnataka SSLC results 2022 has been declared at 12:30 pm and the link will be available on the official website at 1 pm. KSEEB conducted Karnataka Class 10 exam from 28th March to 11th April 2022 in the state.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Statistics

This year the overall pass percentage is 85.63 percent for Karnataka SSLC result 2022. This year the overall pass percentage of girls are 90.29 percent and boys is 81.30 percent. 8,53,436 students attended the examination out of which 7,30,881 students passed the exam.

Detail Statistics Total Number of Students 8.73 lakh Total Number of Registered Students 8,53,436 Total Number of Passed Students 7,30,881 Overall Pass Percentage 85.63% Total Number of Male Students 4,52,732 Pass Percentage among Boys 81.30% Total Number of Female Students 4,21,110 Pass Percentage among Girls 90.29

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Link

Before the KSEEB 10th result link is activated on the official website, the board held a press conference to make the announcement. Later, the result has been made available on sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. This year, a total of 8,73,846 students from 15,387 schools across Karnataka registered for SSLC exams 2022. Out of them, 4,21,110 female and 4,52,732 were male candidates. The Karnataka SSLC examination was held across 3440 centres in the state.

In 2021, the board recorded a total of 99.99% pass percentage. The total students appeared for the Karnataka 10th exam 2021 is 375787. As many as 157 students have scored perfect 625 out of 625 marks in Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results last year.

In 2020, the overall pass percentage of Karnataka board SSLC result was recorded at 71.8%. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 73.7 per cent whereas in 2018, 71.93 per cent students have cleared the exam.

Karnataka SSLC Topper's List

This year, it is also expected that the authorities will announce the names of the Karnataka 10th toppers and release a list for the students. Last year, Karnataka Board did not announce the topper's list, so there were no toppers in the SSLC exam last year. However, in 2022 topper's list was released, till then students can check the same here -