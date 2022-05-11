Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date Announced?: Know What KSEEB Official say about Class 10 Results

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date Update: With rumours and speculations about Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date continuing to go viral, a news report quoting KSEEB official has shared an important update regarding the same. According to the report, KSEEB is expected to declare the Karnataka 10th Result 2022 for SSLC Exams held early in April by May-end. While an exact date for the same has not been shared by the KSEEB official in the news report; but it surely refutes a few other reports which claimed that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 can be expected this week.

Earlier, State Education Minister B C Nagesh had also hinted that SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Board will be declared by the 2nd Week of May; but this seems to have been delayed due to evaluation work. The clarification about the tentative timeline for the declaration of Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 comes as a major relief for the students who have been trying to get an update about the same.

Evaluation Work in Final Stages

As per the report, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is still in the process of evaluating the Class 10 Answer Sheets for the students who have appeared for the exam. The report quoted the official as saying that the checking of the answer sheets for KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 is in its final stages and will be completed soon. However, even after completion of the evaluation work for answer sheets, the KSEEB will require about 10 days to collect the marks and result data from different evaluation centres; collate them together and process them before declaring the Karnataka Class 10 Results 2022. Therefore, in all likelihood, the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 are likely to be announced only by May end.

8.76 Lakh Students to get Karnataka SSLC Results online via karresults.nic.in

According to tentative estimates, around 8.76 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC Exam 2022 held for Class 10 students. The KSEEB held SSLC Exams from 28th March to 11th April in offline or physical mode at 3440 centres spread across the state. Following the completion of the exam, KSEEB also released the Karnataka SSLC answer key 2022 PDF for all subjects on 12th April 2022.

Now with evaluation work in its final stages, students should expect the SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka to be out by end of May 2022. As and when the KSEEB declares Karnataka 10th Result 2022, they would be published online and made available digitally in the form of a scorecard. The Karnataka SSLC Results scorecard will consist of marks scored by the students, result status, division, and other important information. Students will be able to access and download the SSLC Result mark sheet via the official portal - karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

