    KCET 2022 Application Last Date Extended Till 19th May, Apply Soon at kea.kar.nic.in

    The last date to apply for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 has been extended till 19th May 2022. Candidates can apply in online at kea.kar.nic.in. Get details here 

    Published On: May 13, 2022 17:13 IST
    KCET 2022 Application Last Date Extended
    KCET 2022: As per the recent updates, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 online application last date. Now, candidates can fill the application form at the official website till 19th May. The KCET application form 2022 can be filled at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates seeking admission through KCET 2022 can fill out the application form. 

    Earlier, the last date to apply was 5th May 2022 but KEA had extended this date to 12th May 2022. Today as well, KEA issued an official notice which stated that the last date to apply has been extended till 19th May 2022. 

    KCET Application Form 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    KCET 2022 Important Dates

    Date

    Subject

    16th June 2022

    Biology and Mathematics 

    17th June 2022

    Physics and Chemistry

    18th June 2022

    Kannada Language Test

    How To Fill KCET Application Form 2022?

    To do so, candidates will have to visit the official website and fill out the Karnataka CET 2022 application form. Also, in case of any query, candidates can drop a Whatsapp message on 9741388123. Go through the steps to know how to fill the KCET online form  - 

    Step 1 - Go to the official website of KCET - kea.kar.nic.in.
    Step 2 - Go to the latest announcements and click on Online application link. 
    Step 3 - A new page will appear on the screen.
    Step 4 - Login by using login Id/Reg No, password and enter the captcha. 
    Step 5 - Fill in the complete form, upload images and submit the form. 

    While filling up the KCET application form, Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category will have to pay Rs.500 whereas SC/ST and female candidates have to pay Rs.250 and candidates who studied outside Karnataka will have to pay Rs.750 in online mode. 

    About Karnataka Common Entrance Test

    Karnataka Examinations Authority conducts Karnataka Common Entrance Test (UGCET) for admissions to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and Naturopathy & Yoga Professional courses. It is a state-level entrance test conducted as a pen and paper-based test. Qualified candidates will be called up for participating in the counselling process. 

