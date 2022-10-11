KCET 2022 Option Entry Begins Today, Apply for Karnataka CET Till 13 Oct at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Counselling Option Entry 2022: As per the updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will commence the option entry today i.e. on 11th October 2022. Candidates can complete the KCET web option entry 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in. As per the official notice released, the KCET option entry was scheduled to begin at 2 pm, however, the link is not yet activated.

The last date for KCET option entry is 13th October 2022. Earlier, the process was scheduled to begin on 7th October but the KEA released a new schedule on Sunday. Today is also the last date for the verification of documents. Candidates have to report to the headquarters of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) in Bangalore.

KCET Option Entry 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How To Enter Options in KCET Application Form 2022?

The KCET option entry window will be activated soon. Candidates will be able to select their desired college during the web option entry of KEA Karnataka CET 2022. To do so, they need to follow the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - KCET option entry.

3rd Step - In the login window, enter the CET number and enter security code. Submit the details.

4th Step - Now, the KCET options will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Candidates must select their preferred courses and colleges and then submit the same.

As per the reports, candidates can select as many choices as possible to increase their chances of admission into KCET participating colleges. Once, the KCET web option entry window close, the seat allotment results will be declared based on rank, category, seat availability and choices locked by them.

KCET 2022 Revised Schedule

Earlier, KEA revised the counselling dates of Karnataka CET. As per the revised dates, the seat matrix and fee structure was released on the KEA website on 10th October after 11 am. Candidates had to download the verification slip from 10th to 12th October 2022. The option entry by eligible candidates in order of preference will remain open till 13th October now.

