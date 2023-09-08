KCET 2023 Round 2 allotment result out; UGCET choice filling begins today, enter options by Sept 10 at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the second allotment result for the candidates. Soon after that, the Karnataka UGCET post seat allotment schedule was announced. As per the dates, the KCET option entry window will be activated today at 1 PM. Candidates can fill their choices till September 10 at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the notice released by KEA, “ if a candidate fails to exercise any of the four choices within the stipulated date and time, then the seat allotted to such candidate stands cancelled.” Candidates will have four choices to exercise under choice filling options.

Karnataka UGCET Round 2 Post Seat Allotment Schedule

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round 2 of Karnataka KCET counselling can check the post allotment seats below:

Events Dates KCET option entry window September 8, 2023 Last date to enter choices September 10, 2023, till 11.59 pm Payment of fees only by choice 1 or 2 candidates September 8 to 11, 2023 Downloading of admission orders only by choice 1 September 9 to 11, 2023 Last date for reporting to the colleges only by choice 1 candidates September 12, 2023 before 5.30 pm

How to fill choices for KCET round 2 counselling 2023?

Candidates can enter their BTech, MBBS, BDS, veterinary, agriculture, and pharmacy options for admission in the participating colleges in Karnataka. Go through the steps to know how to enter options for KCET:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UGCET Option Entry

Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the CET number and other details

Step 5: Fill in the preferred choices of colleges and courses from the dropdown menu

Step 6: Preview all the details and submit the KCET choice filling form for future reference

What are four options given to the candidates for KEA KCET second round counselling?

As per the notification released, there will be four options for the candidates. They can check below-mentioned points to know what are the four KCET options:

Accept and confirm seat: Candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seat can choose this option. They have to pay the required fee and report to the allotted college. However, selecting this option means they will not be eligible to participate in any other rounds of KCET counselling. Participating in the next round: If a candidate is satisfied with their UGCET allotted seat but still wishes to participate in the next round, they can do so by paying the seat allotment fee for the KCET second round and actively participating in the upcoming round. Surrendering allotted seats: Candidates who are not satisfied with their allotted seat but still wish to participate in the next round can choose this option. By surrendering the seat, they make themselves available for the subsequent rounds of counselling. Seat relinquishment: In cases where candidates are not satisfied with their allotted seat and have secured a seat elsewhere, they can opt to quit. However, it's essential to note that choosing this option will disqualify them from further seat allotment rounds, and their previously allotted seat will be cancelled.

