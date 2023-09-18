KCET 2023 Second Extended Round Counselling Dates Announced, Check UGCET Schedule Here

KCET Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the second extended round counselling dates of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). As per the schedule, the KCET option entry window is available online at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can enter fresh choices, and modify and delete the options till September 22, 2023 by 10 AM.

They can modify their choices online by using their UGCET login credentials. Also, they can surrender their KCET seats allotted in rounds 1 and 2 on September 21, 2023. Along with this, the fees will be refunded after a deduction of Rs.5000. Based on the choices filled by the candidates, KEA will release KCET extended round 2 seat allotment result 2023.

When is KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023?

As per the schedule, the UGCET second extended round allotment result will be announced on September 23, 2023 after 8 PM. Candidates can check the table to know the upcoming dates of KCET counselling:

Events Dates Last date to enter fresh choices, modify and delete September 22, 2023, by 10 AM Date to surrender round 1 and 2 KCET seats September 21, 2023 KCET second extended round seat allotment September 23, 2023 after 8 PM Payment of fees and downloading of admission letter September 25 to 27, 2023 Last date for reporting to colleges September 29, 2023 by 5:30 PM

Check UGCET second extended round 2023 counselling schedule pdf here

How to fill choices for KCET second extended round counselling 2023?

Candidates can enter their engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy and B.Sc Nursing options for admission in the participating colleges in Karnataka. Check below the steps to know how to enter options for UGCET second extended round:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UGCET Option Entry for the second extended round

Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the CET number and other details

Step 5: Fill in the preferred choices of colleges and courses from the dropdown menu

Step 6: Submit the KCET choice filling form and save it for future references

KCET 2023 Second Extended Round Seat Allotment Result

As per the directions of the Government, Engineering and Architecture seats which may remain unfilled after the UGCET second extended round of seat allotment will be allotted to those who have qualified in the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exams 2023. Also, the supplementary qualified candidates have to download the verification slip from the KEA website and then enter their priority options. Candidates are advised to enter the options in the order of priority.

