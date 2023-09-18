AP PGECET 2023 Web Options Entry Window Closes Tomorrow, Allotment List on Sept 23

AP PGECET Counselling Round 1: AP PGECET 2023 counselling web options entry for phase 1 allotment to close tomorrow, September 19, 2023. The web option entry dates were extended from September 16 to September 19, 2023. Candidates who have yet to complete the web option entry process can visit the official counselling website to enter the choices for the allotment.

AP PGECET 2023 counselling first phase allotment registrations began on August 26, 2023. All those who have cleared the AP PGECET 2023 entrance exams and wish to participate in the counselling round are required to register. The AP PGECET 2023 counselling round 1 allotment result will be announced on September 23, 2023.

AP PGECET counselling round 1 choice filling window is available on the official website - pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the web options entry process through the link available here.

AP PGECET 2023 counselling web options entry - Click Here

AP PGECET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date AP PGECET web options entry September 19, 2023 Window to make changes in options entered September 20, 2023 Phase 1 allotment result September 23, 2023 Reporting to allotted colleges September 23 to 30, 2023

What After AP PGECET 2023 Web Options Entry

After the web options entry window closes, candidates will be provided with the facility to make changes to the options entered. Those who wish to make changes to the options entered can visit the official website on September 20, 2023, and make the necessary changes.

The AP PGECET 2023 phase 1 allotment result will be announced on September 23, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges from September 23 onwards with all necessary documents for admissions.

