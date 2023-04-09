KCET Registration 2023 Window Closes Today, Apply at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka KCET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the registration application window for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) today, April 9, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates appearing for KCET examinations to get admission into various engineering programmes including B.Tech, B.Pharm, B.Arch and B.Sc are required to read the important information given in the information brochure before submitting the registration form. They can click on the direct link given below to complete the registration and application process.

KCET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

KCET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the Karnataka CET exam 2023 can check the important date and time related to the exam in the table given below.

Events Date and Time Last date to submit the KCET registration form 2023 April 9, 2023, till 10 pm Last date to pay Karnataka CET registration fee April 10, 2023, by 5 pm KCET 2023 Exam May 20, 2023, to May 21, 2023 Karnataka language exam May 22, 2023

Check the official notice here

KCET 2023 Exam Timings

As per the details given in the information bulletin, the examination authority will conduct the KCET exam in two shifts i.e. morning shift and afternoon shift. The morning shift will start from 10.30 am to 11.50 pm, whereas the afternoon shift will start from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm respectively.

Steps to Apply for KCET 2023

Candidates interested in applying for the Karnataka CET exam 2023 can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit KEA’s official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the KCET registrations 2023 direct link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details as asked to register

Step 4: Login using the new generated credentials and click on the submit button

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents in the KCET application form 2023 and make the online payment of prescribed application fee

Step 6: Cross-check the entire application form and then click on the final submission

Step 7: Take a few printouts of the Karnataka application form for future reference

