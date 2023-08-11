KEA KCET mock allotment result 2023 today at kea.kar.nic.in, know steps to check

KCET Mock Allotment Result 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will be releasing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) mock allotment result today at 6 PM. Candidates can check their KCET 2023 mock allotment result online at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use the CET number in the login window to download the UGET mock allotment list.

The KEA mock allotment is been released based on the performance of the candidate in the entrance exam. Those allotted seats will be allowed to change their choice preference after the declaration of the KCET mock allotment result.

In case of any discrepancies in the counselling process, candidates can contact the officials. In case of any wrong information is provided by the candidates, then the authorities might ask them to withdraw their admission later.

KCET Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below UGET upcoming events dates:

Events Dates KCET mock allotment August 11, 2023 Provision to change option entry August 11 to 14, 2023 Karnataka CET seat allotment result for round 1 August 16, 2023

How To check KCET Mock Allotment Result 2023?

The Karnataka mock seat allotment for releases based the performance of the candidate in the entrance exam. They can go through the steps to know how to check UGCET mock allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on UGCET mock allotment result

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter their Karnataka CET application number

Step 5: UGET mock allotment will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and save it for future references

Also Read: AP POLYCET option entry 2023 starts, apply at appolycet.nic.in till August 14