AP POLYCET option entry 2023 starts, apply at appolycet.nic.in till August 14

AP POLYCET Counselling 2023: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) has started the option entry facility for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) for phase 1. Candidates can enter their AP POLYCET options online at the official website: appolycet.nic.in. The last date to enter options or choices is August 14, 2023.

Candidates will also be given the option to change their APPOLYCET choices on August 16, 2023. Based on the options filled, candidate’s rank, preferences and seat availability, DTE will declare the AP POLYCET seat allotment result 2023 on August 18 online.

Andhra Pradesh POLYCET Counselling Dates 2023 for Phase 1

Candidates can check the first phase dates for AP POLYCET from the table provided below:

Events Dates AP POLYCET option entry starts August 11, 2023 Last date to enter choices August 14, 2023 Provision to change AP POLYCET options August 16, 2023 AP POLYCET seat allotment result August 18, 2023 Self joining and reporting at colleges August 19 to 23, 2023 Commencement of class work August 23, 2023

How to enter options in AP POLYCET 2023 counselling phase 1?

Candidates have to select their choice of colleges and courses in the order of preference. The authorities will allow theM to change/edit their submitted options on August 16, 2023. They can follow the given steps to know how to enter AP POLYCET counselling 2023 options:

Step 1: Go to the official website: appolycet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on generate password tab

Step 3: Enter the ICR form number, AP POLYCET hall ticket number, rank and date of birth

Step 4: After the password is generated, the candidates will have to go to login

Step 5: Candidates will have to provide their login ID, hall ticket number, password and date of birth

Step 6: Click on sign in and enter choices

Step 7: Submit it and save it for future references

