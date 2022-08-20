KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List (OUT): Check Selection Status, Raise Objection by 23rd August at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List (OUT): KEAM 2022 Provisional Allotment List has been released by the exam authority. The CEE Kerala has released the KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List for all the candidates who have participated in the counselling process. The provisional category list for KEAM 2022 has been prepared by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala, on the basis of the documents submitted by the candidates as part of their registration process. The documents provided by candidates would include the category/community claims under which they would be eligible to seek admission to various courses. The KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List can be checked by registered candidates online by visiting the portal - cee.kerala.gov.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link provided below to check the KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List as well:

KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List - Direct Link (Application No 1400011 to 1486000)

KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List - Direct Link (Above Application No 1486000)

Raise Objections Against Allotment by 23rd August 2022

Along with releasing the KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List, the exam authority has also opened up the objection window, in case candidates want to raise a challenge against the category allotment. The official notice which has been released to confirm the availability of KEAM 2022 Category List reads "Candidates, who have genuine complaints regarding the list, can send email to Commissioner for Entrance Examinations with KEAM application number and name through the mail id "ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in’ on or before 23.08.2022, 12 PM.”

Candidates seeking corrections or changes to the allotted categories for KEAM 2022 Exam, will be required to attach supporting documents and email it to CEE Kerala at the earliest. Based on the complaints received by the CEE Kerala, the authority will issue revised and final Category list for KEAM 2022 on 24th August 2022. Candidates should also note that a separate category wise for each course would be released once the KEAM rank list is published for the courses.

