KEAM 2023 Registrations Closes Today at cee.kerala.gov.in, Check Documents Required, Exam Fee Here

Kerala KEAM 2023: As per the schedule, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will end the registration process for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) exam today, April 10, 2023. Those interested candidates who are yet to apply can register through the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the schedule, candidates can submit their application form by 5 pm today, April 10, 2023. The KEAM exam will be held on May 17, 2023, for admission into various engineering, pharmacy, architecture, MBBS and professional degree courses offered by institutes in the state.

Kerala KEAM 2023 Exam Fee

According to the information bulletin, candidates are required to make the online payment of the prescribed fee mentioned in the table given below.

Courses General and OBC Schedule Caste (SC) Schedule Tribe (ST) Engineering only / B. Pharm only/both 700 300 - Architecture only / Medical & Allied only/both 500 200 - Both courses (mentioned above) 900 400 -

Documents required for KEAM 2023 registrations

Candidates who are appearing for the Kerala KEAM examinations can check the list of documents given below that are required at the time of registration

Scanned copy of the candidate’s photograph in jpeg format

Scanned copy of signature in jpeg format

Non-creamy layer certificate for state education purpose

Caste certificate

Community certificate

Income certificate from the village officer

Non-creamy layer certificates from the village officer

Identity proof i.e. birth certificate or school certificate

EWS certificate (if any)

Community certificate (if any)

How to fill out the Kerala KEAM registration form?

Candidates who are interested in applying for the KEAM exams 2023 can follow the below-given steps to complete the admission process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Kerala KEAM- cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Fill out all the required details as mentioned in the registration form

Step 3: Now, make the online payment of the Kerala KEAM registration fee

Step 4: Upload all the necessary valid documents as asked

Step 5: Go through the registration form and then click on submit

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page and then take a few printouts for future use

