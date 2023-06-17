KEAM 2023 Registrations Commence for MBBS, B.Arch Programme, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

KEAM 2023 Applications: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has invited applications for KEAM 2023 admissions to MBBS, BDS, B.Arch programmes. Students who have registered for the KEAM 2023 can add the above mentioned courses in their application forms. The last date for students to submit their applications is June 23, 2023.

Candidates applying for the MBBS programme must have qualified the NEET 2023 exams while those applying for B.Arch need to have qualified the NATA exams. Students applying are advised to upload their class 10 certificates, date of birth, and nativity proof, and upload all required documents by 3 PM on June 23, 2023.

KEAM 2023 application forms are available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the applications through the direct link given here.

KEAM 2023 Applications - Click Here

Steps to Register for KEAM 2023

The KEAM 2023 registration and application link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given below to complete the applications

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEAM

Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2023 registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details and fill out the applications

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the application form and click on the final submission link

Students will be admitted to the medical, architecture and dental courses based on the marks secured in the NEET and NATA exams. The allotment results will be released shortly.

