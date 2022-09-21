KEAM Seat Allotment Result 2022: CEE To Release Round 1 Result Today at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM Seat Allotment Result 2022: As per the schedule, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will announce the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) seat allotment result for round 1 today in online mode. Once available, candidates can check their KEAM seat allotment round 1 result 2022 at cee.kerala.gov.in.

They will be able to check their KEAM seat allotment result at the candidate's portal. They will have to use their application number and password to check their KEAM seat allotment result for round 1. Earlier, the authorities have released the KEAM trial allotment and provisional category lists.

KEAM Seat Allotment 2022 Date

Event Date KEAM Seat Allotment Result (Round 1) 21st September 2022 (Today) Fee payment and admissions process 22nd to 26th September 2022

How To Check KEAM Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1?

CEE will be releasing the allotment result of KEAM 2022 for phase 1 in online mode. It will be accessible only through the candidate's login provided on the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download and check KEAM seat allotment result for round 1 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of CEE Kerala - cee.karala.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal link.

3rd Step - Now, enter the application number and password in the login window.

4th Step - KEAM Phase 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download the KEAM 2022 allotment letter and take a printout of the same.

How is KEAM Seat Allotment for Round 1 is Done?

As per the updates, the KEAM seat allotment 2022 for round is done based on the options/choices filled in by the candidates (during web-option entry), rank secured and availability of seats in the KEAM entrance exam. As of now, the CEE Kerala has not yet confirmed the KEAM first allotment result 2022 time. However, going as per past trends, the seat allotment result for KEAM Phase 1 is expected to be available by evening.

KEAM Cutoff 2022

As per media reports, it is also expected that along with seat allotment result of KEAM 2022, the authorities will also release the cutoff ranks of the candidates. The KEAM cutoff is the last rank of the candidates based on which the seat allotment is done. The KEAM cutoff 2022 will be released institute as well as category-wise. Further, all the candidates whose names will be there in the KEAM allotment list will have to pay the seat acceptance fee to confirm their seats.