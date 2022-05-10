Kerala Board Result 2022: SSLC Results Expected on 15th June, DHSE Plus Two on 20th June

Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Result 2022 Dates: According to media reports, the Kerala SSLC and HSC Results 2022 are expected to be declaredd in June 2022. As per reports, the class 10 Results 2022 are expected by June 15, 2022 while the class 12 results will be declared by June 20, 2022. As per reports, the evaluation process of Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 papers are underway. Students eagerly awaiting the Kerala SSLC and DHSE Plus 2 Results 2022 can keep checking this space to get details of the declaration of the examination results.

SSLC, Plus Two Results to be Available online

Along with confirming the dates for Kerala Board Results 2022 for 10th and 12th Class students, reports have also confirmed that the SSLC and DHSE Plus 2 Results will be published online and made available to the students digitally. Students who have appeared for Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 and DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exam 2022 will be able to check and access their results online by visiting keralaresults.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates will also find direct links to check Kerala Board Results 2022 on results.jagranjosh.com as well.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exam Evaluation Delayed due to Teachers’ Boycott

Recently, DHSE Kerala Exam 2022 was in news following boycott of evaluation process announced by a group of teachers over allegations about the Chemistry paper answer key being compromised. The teachers group alleged that the answer key was set by the same teacher who had set the question paper which is not in line with the standard practice. They demanded a fresh answer key to be issued for DHSE Kerala Exam 2022 and until that they boycotted the evaluation work. However, soon, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala issued a revised answer key and now the evaluation work has resumed for Class 12 students.

