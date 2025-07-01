Kerala DHSE Plus Two Revaluation Result 2025 Released at dhsekerala.gov.in, Download Scores Here

Kerala DHSE +2 Revaluation Result 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2025 for answer sheets that were applied for revaluation. The official website to check the revaluation result 2025 is dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 Overview

Check important details related to Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 here:

Overview Details Exam name Kerala DHSE Plus Two Revaluation Result 2025 Board name Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala Academic year 2025-26 Official website dhsekerala.gov.in Class Plus 2 (12th) Result date May 2, 2025 Revaluation result date July 1, 2025