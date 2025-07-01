Kerala DHSE Plus Two Revaluation Result 2025 Released at dhsekerala.gov.in, Download Scores Here

Kerala DHSE +2 Revaluation Result 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2025 for answer sheets that were applied for revaluation. The official website to check the revaluation result 2025 is dhsekerala.gov.in.
Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 Overview
Check important details related to Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Revaluation Result 2025
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
dhsekerala.gov.in
|
Class
|
Plus 2 (12th)
|
Result date
|
May 2, 2025
|
Revaluation result date
|
July 1, 2025
How to Check the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025?
Candidates can follow the given steps to check their Kerala DHSE +2 revaluation result online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Plus Two Revaluation Result 2025’ link
- In the log in window, enter your login credentials
- Press on ‘Submit’
- The revised result will appear
- Check your details and download for future use
What After Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025?
Students who applied for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation 2025 can check their revised scores on the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in. The revised scores will be considered final and will be published on the final marksheet, which needs to be collected from their respective schools. The revaluation was done by a team of teachers and evaluators for the revaluation applications.
