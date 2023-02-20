Kerala KEAM Exam Date 2023 Announced, Check Engineering and Pharmacy Schedule Here

Kerala KEAM Exam Date 2023: The Commission of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala has released the exam date of Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2023 today on February 21. As per released date, the Kerala KEAM for engineering and pharmacy admission will be conducted on May 17, 2023. Candidates willing to get admission to KEAM 2023 engineering or pharmacy courses have to apply for the same at cee.kerala.gov.in. The application form of KEAM will be available in online mode on the official website.

Based on previous trends, it is expected that the KEAM registration 2023 will start in February/March 2023. However, the authorities have not yet announced the KEAM 2023 registration date. Once the official KEAM 2023 notification is released, candidates can check at the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala KEAM Exam Date 2023 and Time

Events Date Time KEAM Paper I (Physics & Chemistry) May 17, 2023 10 AM to 12.30 PM KEAM Paper II (Mathematics) May 17, 2023 2.30 to 5 PM

KEAM 2023 Exam Date 2023 PDF - Check Here

Kerala KEAM 2023 Application Form

The application form of KEAM for Engineering and Pharmacy admission will be available in online mode. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to fill Kerala KEAM form -

1st Step - Go to the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

2nd Step On the screen, click the - KEAM 2023 Registration link.

3rd Step - Register by entering personal details - name, date of birth, valid email address, and active mobile phone number.

4th Step - Now, login with the credentials generated.

5th Step - Fill out the KEAM application form, upload documents and pay the KEAM application fee.

6th Step - Submit the form and take a printout for future references.

About Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM)

Commissioner Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala conducts the KEAM every year for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture courses. As per last year's KEAM paper pattern, the exam is held for 2 hours and 30 minutes and consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). KEAM exam paper 1 will be conducted at from 10 AM to 12.30 PM whereas paper 2 will be held from 2.30 to 5 PM.

Also Read: KMAT Kerala Answer Key 2023 Releases at cee.kerala.gov.in, Raise Objections Till Feb 24