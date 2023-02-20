KMAT Kerala Answer Key 2023 Releases at cee.kerala.gov.in, Raise Objections Till Feb 24

KMAT Kerala Answer Key 2023: The office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the provisional Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023 answer key. Those who appeared for the entrance exam can check the provisional KMAT Kerala answer key 2023 in online mode for session 1. Candidates can download KMAT Kerala answer key pdf from the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

KMAT Kerala provisional answer key 2023 includes all the correct answers to all the questions asked in the exam. In case candidates find any discrepancy/error in the provisional KMAT Kerala answer key 2023, then they can challenge the same till February 24. Also, objections received regarding KMAT Kerala 2023 answer key after the prescribed time will not be entertained.

KMAT Kerala 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to challenge KMAT Kerala Answer Key February 24, 2023 Final KMAT Kerala Answer Key To be notified KMAT Result To be notified

How To Download Provisional KMAT Kerala Answer Key 2023?

The provisional answer key of KMAT Kerala has been released in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download the KMAT answer key 2023 by following the below mentioned steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of CEE - ceekerala.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the tab - K-MAT 2023 - Candidate Portal.

3rd Step - On the new page, scroll down and click on Answer Key (Provisional).

4th Step - A pdf will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download and save it for future reference.

How To Raise Objections in Provisional KMAT Kerala Answer Key 2023?

The officials have also given the provision to challenge the KMAT provisional answer key. Candidates can raise objections in KMAT Kerala answer key 2023 by logging in with their Application Number and Password. Also, the complaints regarding the answer key can be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and a fee of Rs. 100 for each KMAT question/answer key.

The fee can be paid through a demand draft drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram through post or hand delivery. The last date to file objections is February 24, 2023, till 2 PM. The objection fee will be refunded if the discrepancy found is correct.

Check KMAT Kerala Answer Key 2023 Challenge Notice - Here

How To Calculate Scores by using KMAT Kerala Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can calculate scores with the help of answer key by counting the correct answers and assigning marks as per the marking scheme of KMAT. They can go through the marking scheme to know how to calculate scores for KMAT Kerala 2023 -

Specifications Marks Total Questions 180 Total marks 720 Marks per question 4 marks Negative marking -1 for each incorrect answer

