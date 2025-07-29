Kerala NEET Counselling 2025: Final Rank Lists OUT for Medical and Ayurveda Courses; Details Here

Kerala NEET 2025 Counselling: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Counselling 2025 Final Rank Lists. Candidates seeking admission in Medical and Ayurveda courses can check their details on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. This year, around 46 thousand candidates are mentioned in the Medical Rank List and 44 thousand candidates in the Ayurveda Rank List.

Kerala NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Students can check the important information related to Kerala NEET Counselling 2025 here: