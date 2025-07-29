RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Kerala NEET Counselling 2025: Final Rank Lists OUT for Medical and Ayurveda Courses; Details Here

Kerala NEET 2025 Counselling: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the Kerala NEET Counselling 2025 final rank lists. Candidates can view the lists on cee.kerala.gov.in for admission to Medical and Ayurveda courses.

Jul 29, 2025, 16:33 IST
Kerala NEET Counselling 2025 final rank lists OUT.
Kerala NEET 2025 Counselling: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Counselling 2025 Final Rank Lists. Candidates seeking admission in Medical and Ayurveda courses can check their details on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. This year, around 46 thousand candidates are mentioned in the Medical Rank List and 44 thousand candidates in the Ayurveda Rank List.

Kerala NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Students can check the important information related to Kerala NEET Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cee.kerala.gov.in

State 

Kerala 

Stream 

Medical 

Programmes 

Medical

Ayurveda 

Provisional merit list release date 

July 25, 2025

Objection submission last date 

July 26, 2025

Final merit list release date 

July 28, 2025

How to Check Kerala NEET 2025 Counselling Final Rank List?

Candidates who wish to check the Kerala NEET 2025 Counselling Final Rank List can follow the given steps:

  1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. Press on ‘KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal’ tab
  3. Click on the ‘Rank List’ link
  4. Select your required link: 
    1. ‘Kerala State Medical Rank List’
    2. ‘Kerala State Ayurveda Rank List’
  5. Check your merit/ rank status
  6. Download the PDF for future use

Kerala NEET Counselling 2025 Medical Rank List Direct Link

Kerala NEET Counselling 2025 Ayurveda Rank List Direct Link

Important Details Mentioned in Kerala NEET 2025 Counselling Rank List

The following details must be mentioned in theKerala NEET 2025 Counselling Rank List:

  • Kerala NEET 2025 Application Number
  • NEET 2025 Score
  • NEET 2025 All India Rank
  • NEET 2025 State Rank
  • Index Marks (Ayurveda list)

