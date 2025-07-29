Kerala NEET Counselling 2025: Final Rank Lists OUT for Medical and Ayurveda Courses; Details Here

Kerala NEET 2025 Counselling: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Counselling 2025 Final Rank Lists. Candidates seeking admission in Medical and Ayurveda courses can check their details on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. This year, around 46 thousand candidates are mentioned in the Medical Rank List and 44 thousand candidates in the Ayurveda Rank List.
Kerala NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Students can check the important information related to Kerala NEET Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cee.kerala.gov.in
|
State
|
Kerala
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
Programmes
|
Medical
Ayurveda
|
Provisional merit list release date
|
July 25, 2025
|
Objection submission last date
|
July 26, 2025
|
Final merit list release date
|
July 28, 2025
Also Read: CBSE Compartment Result 2025: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025: Release Soon at cbse.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time
How to Check Kerala NEET 2025 Counselling Final Rank List?
Candidates who wish to check the Kerala NEET 2025 Counselling Final Rank List can follow the given steps:
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
- Press on ‘KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal’ tab
- Click on the ‘Rank List’ link
- Select your required link:
- ‘Kerala State Medical Rank List’
- ‘Kerala State Ayurveda Rank List’
- Check your merit/ rank status
- Download the PDF for future use
Kerala NEET Counselling 2025 Medical Rank List Direct Link
Kerala NEET Counselling 2025 Ayurveda Rank List Direct Link
Also Read:
CUSAT CAT 2025: BTech Real Time Seat Allotment OUT at admissions.cusat.ac.in
HP NEET Counselling 2025: Himachal Pradesh NEET Registration and Choice Filling Deadline Extended Till July 30
Related Stories
Important Details Mentioned in Kerala NEET 2025 Counselling Rank List
The following details must be mentioned in theKerala NEET 2025 Counselling Rank List:
- Kerala NEET 2025 Application Number
- NEET 2025 Score
- NEET 2025 All India Rank
- NEET 2025 State Rank
- Index Marks (Ayurveda list)
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation