Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 (Declared): Check Kerala Class 10 Results at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 (Declared): Following the completion of the re-evaluation application process, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala Class 10 Result 2022 for re-evaluation candidates. As per the latest update, the SSLC Results 2022 Kerala has been declared for the candidates who had applied revaluation of their answer sheets and marks. Similar to how the regular results were declared, the Kerala SSLC 10th Revaluation results for re-evaluation process have also been declared online and made available to the candidates via the official website - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check and access their Kerala SSLC Result 2022 online via the direct link placed below:

Check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Kerala SSLC Re-evaluation Results only for Applicants

Candidates should note that the Kerala Class 10 Re-evaluation Result 2022 has been declared only for the select group of candidates or students who have applied for the examination. The Pareeksha Bhavan invited applications from the candidates who were not satisfied with the marks or score awarded by the board to seek re-evaluation of their marks. Candidates and students who have submitted formal applications seeking re-evaluation of their answer sheets, can now check the revised results online by logging onto the official website.

How to check Kerala 10th Class Re-evaluation Result 2022?

With an aim to provide easy and convenient way of checking Kerala SSLC Result 2022 for re-evaluation, the board has published the results online and made them available to the candidates in the form of digital scorecards. Kerala 10th Class Re-evaluation Result 2022 can be checked by the students through the official website - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. After logging onto the portal, students will need to provide their Registration Number and Date of Birth to check their results. In response to this, the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy of it for future references.

