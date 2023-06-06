Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2023: Kerala Board of Public Examinations has announced the class 10th revaluation and scrutiny results in online mode. Those candidates who applied for the Kerala SSLC revaluation or scrutiny process can check their results from the Kerela iExaMS portal - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. In order to get the results, they are required to enter the required login details such as register number and date of birth in the login window.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan declared the Kerala board class 10th results 2023 on May 19 on its official website. This year, the overall pass percentage for Kerala SSLC exams is recorded at 99.70%. A total of 4,19,128 regular candidates appeared, out of which 4,17,764 cleared the SSLC final board exams. Out of the total candidates who appeared 2,54,481 were girls and 2,13,647 boys. Whereas a total of 68,604 students have secured all A+ grade.

Candidates can check their revaluation and scrutiny results by clicking on the direct link that is given below.

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Results 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny Results 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to check Kerala SSLC revaluation, scrutiny results 2023 online?

Candidates who have applied for the Kerala board class 10th revaluation process in order to improve their marks in the Kerala SSLC board exams for the academic year 2023 can follow the below-given steps to check their respective results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerela iExaMS portal- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct links to check the Kerala Board class 10th revaluation or scrutiny result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, fill out the required details such as registration number and date of birth in the provided space

Step 5: Go through the details and then click on the get result button

Step 6: The Kerala board SSLC revaluation and scrutiny results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Cross-check all the details mentioned on it and print a hard copy for future reference

