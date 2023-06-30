Kerala SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 declared, download class 10th SAY marksheet here

Kerala SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the result of class 10th supplementary exams today. Students can check their Kerala SSLC SAY result online at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. They have to use their registration number and date of birth to download the Kerala SSLC SAY result 2023. This year, the supplementary exam was conducted from June 7 to 14, 2023.

The board also released the Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2023 and Kerala SSLC scrutiny result 2023 on June 6, 2023. Earlier, KBPE announced the Kerala SSLC result on May 19, 2023, at 3 pm via press conference. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.70%.

Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2023 Date

Students can check the exam and result date provided below in the table:

Events Dates Kerala SSLC SAY Result June 30, 2023 Kerala 10th Supplementary Exam June 7 to 14, 2023

How to check Kerala SSLC Supplementary Result 2023?

All the students who appeared for SSLC supplementary exam have to visit the official website to download their Kerala 10th marksheet. They can go through the steps to know how to check SSLC SAY result online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click SSLC Examination JUNE 2023 - SAY RESULT

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on view result

Step 6: Kerala SSLC Supplementary result marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 7: Take a printout and save it for future references

What details will be mentioned in SSLC Kerala SAY Result 2023?

It is expected that the following information will be mentioned on the marksheet:

Name of the Student

Registration Number

Date of Birth

School Name

Gender

List of subjects-code and names

Subjectwise Mark

Total Marks

Qualifying status - Pass /Fail

Kerala Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023 Highlights

Students can check below the SSLC Kerala SAY result overview in the table:

Particulars Details Exam Name Kerala SSLC Supplementary Exam Conducting Body Kerala Board of Public Examinations Kerala 10th Supplementary Exam June 7 to 14, 2023 Kerala SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 June 30, 2023 Required Credentials Registration Number and Date of Birth Official website keralaresults.nic.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.nic.in

