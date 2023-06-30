  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kerala SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 declared, download class 10th SAY marksheet here

Kerala SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 declared, download class 10th SAY marksheet here

Kerala SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the SSLC SAY result today. Students can download their Kerala SSLC Supplementary result 2023 online at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in by using registration number and date of birth. Check steps here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 30, 2023 19:48 IST
Kerala SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 declared
Kerala SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 declared

Kerala SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the result of class 10th supplementary exams today. Students can check their Kerala SSLC SAY result online at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. They have to use their registration number and date of birth to download the Kerala SSLC SAY result 2023. This year, the supplementary exam was conducted from June 7 to 14, 2023. 

The board also released the Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2023 and Kerala SSLC scrutiny result 2023 on June 6, 2023. Earlier, KBPE announced the Kerala SSLC result on May 19, 2023, at 3 pm via press conference. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.70%. 

Kerala SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2023 Date 

Students can check the exam and result date provided below in the table: 

Events 

Dates 

Kerala SSLC SAY Result

June 30, 2023

Kerala 10th Supplementary Exam

June 7 to 14, 2023

How to check Kerala SSLC Supplementary Result 2023? 

All the students who appeared for SSLC supplementary exam have to visit the official website to download their Kerala 10th marksheet. They can go through the steps to know how to check SSLC SAY result online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click SSLC Examination JUNE 2023 -  SAY RESULT

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth 

Step 5: Click on view result

Step 6: Kerala SSLC Supplementary result marksheet will appear on the screen 

Step 7: Take a printout and save it for future references

What details will be mentioned in SSLC Kerala SAY Result 2023? 

It is expected that the following information will be mentioned on the marksheet: 

  • Name of the Student
  • Registration Number
  • Date of Birth
  • School Name
  • Gender
  • List of subjects-code and names
  • Subjectwise Mark
  • Total Marks
  • Qualifying status - Pass /Fail

Kerala Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023 Highlights 

Students can check below the SSLC Kerala SAY result overview in the table: 

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Kerala SSLC Supplementary Exam

Conducting Body

Kerala Board of Public Examinations

Kerala 10th Supplementary Exam

June 7 to 14, 2023

Kerala SSLC Supplementary Result 2023

June 30, 2023 

Required Credentials

Registration Number and Date of Birth

Official website

keralaresults.nic.in
sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
results.nic.in

Also Read: HSCAP Kerala releases 3rd allotment list for Plus One admission, get direct link here 

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023