HSCAP Kerala releases 3rd allotment list for Plus One admission, get direct link here

Kerala Plus One Admission 2023: The Directorate of General Education has released the HSCAP Kerala 3rd allotment result today. Students who have applied for Kerala Plus One admission 2023 can check their HSCAP allotment results online at hscap.kerala.gov.in. Check statistics here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 30, 2023 12:05 IST
HSCAP Kerala Allotment List 2023: The Directorate of General Education has announced the results for 3rd allotment list today. Students registered for Kerala Plus One or Class 11 admissions can check the HSCAP Kerala 3rd allotment result at hscap.kerala.gov.in. They have to use their username and password to download HSCAP Kerala allotment list 2023. According to the statistics released, there were a total of 300963 seats out of which 299309 seats have been allotted. 

Also, 80694 fresh allotments have been done this time. A total of 51385 students got a higher option. Earlier, HSCAP Kerala 2nd allotment list 2023 was released on June 26. In that, a total of 303409 seats have been offered, out of which 121049 permanent seats were allotted during the first phase of allotment and in the second round around 19545 seats have been allotted.

HSCAP Kerala 3rd Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Kerala HSCAP Sports Quota 2nd Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Kerala Plus One Admission 2023 Dates 

Here, students can check the dates of admission for those who have qualified in the 3rd allotment list: 

Events 

Dates 

Kerala HSCAP 3rd allotment result

June 30, 2023 

HSCAP Kerala Plus admission 

July, 1, 2 and 4, 2023

Kerala final allotment result

July 1, 2023 

How to download HSCAP Kerala 3rd Allotment Result 2023 for Plus One Admission? 

To download the allotment result for 3rd round, students have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download HSCAP Kerala allotment list for final round: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login option

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter username and password in the login window 

Step 5: HSCAP Kerala +1 third allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the second allotment result for future use

What after the release of Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment Result 2023?

Students who have been allotted seats in the third round can report to the respective college and confirm their admission at the earliest. Also, the final allotment list of HSCAP Kerala will be released tomorrow for the remaining seats. Students who have been allotted a seat in the final list must report to their respective schools by July 3, 2023. 

Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment Result 2023 Statistics 

A total of 303,409 seats are available for allotment. Out of these, 121,049 permanent seats were allotted during the first allotment, and in the second round, 19,545 seats have been allotted. The third allotment statistics provide district-wise breakdown of allotted seats and vacancies. The percentage of allotment stands at 99.07%, indicating a high rate of seat allocation. 

Kerala 3rd Allotment Statistics 

The category-wise allotment details show the distribution of seats among different categories, such as General, Ezhava, Thiyya, Billava, Muslim, SC, ST, and others.

District

Original Seats

Total Seats With IED Seats Adjust

Total Seats With IED

ReAdjust

Total Allotted

Fresh Allotment

Got Higher Option

Vacancy

TVM

25932

26333

26084

26065

5259

3507

19

KLM

22364

22529

22443

22286

4536

3431

157

PTA

9846

9925

9860

9317

2201

935

543

ALP

15664

15742

15679

15434

3779

2051

245

KTM

13656

13710

13669

13633

3930

1576

36

IDK

7716

7755

7733

7496

2092

869

237

EKM

24413

24549

24467

24135

6393

3608

332

TCR

26139

26344

26194

26077

6919

4342

117

PKD

26934

27136

27042

26887

6146

4727

155

KKD

30492

30705

30610

30609

9357

6237

1

MLP

47013

47621

47428

47424

15431

9671

4

WYD

8693

8743

8712

8654

2348

1536

58

KNR

28019

28172

28078

27668

8491

6376

410

KSD

14082

14145

14109

13624

3812

2519

485

Total

300963

303409

302108

299309

80694

51385

2799

Check Kerala Third Allotment List PDF - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment Result District-Wise Statistics 

District

Original Seats

Total Seats

Total seat allotted

Total Vacancy

TVM

25932

26084

26065

19

KLM

22364

22443

22286

157

PTA

9846

9860

9317

543

ALP

15664

15679

15434

245

KTM

13656

13669

13633

36

IDK

7716

7733

7496

237

EKM

24413

24467

24135

332

TCR

26139

26194

26077

117

PKD

26934

27042

26887

155

KKD

30492

30610

30609

1

MLP

47013

47428

47424

4

WYD

8693

8712

8654

58

KNR

28019

28078

27668

410

KSD

14082

14109

13624

485

Total

300963

302108

299309

2799

