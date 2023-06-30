HSCAP Kerala releases 3rd allotment list for Plus One admission, get direct link here

HSCAP Kerala Allotment List 2023: The Directorate of General Education has announced the results for 3rd allotment list today. Students registered for Kerala Plus One or Class 11 admissions can check the HSCAP Kerala 3rd allotment result at hscap.kerala.gov.in. They have to use their username and password to download HSCAP Kerala allotment list 2023. According to the statistics released, there were a total of 300963 seats out of which 299309 seats have been allotted.
Also, 80694 fresh allotments have been done this time. A total of 51385 students got a higher option. Earlier, HSCAP Kerala 2nd allotment list 2023 was released on June 26. In that, a total of 303409 seats have been offered, out of which 121049 permanent seats were allotted during the first phase of allotment and in the second round around 19545 seats have been allotted.
HSCAP Kerala 3rd Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Kerala HSCAP Sports Quota 2nd Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Kerala Plus One Admission 2023 Dates
Here, students can check the dates of admission for those who have qualified in the 3rd allotment list:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Kerala HSCAP 3rd allotment result
|
June 30, 2023
|
HSCAP Kerala Plus admission
|
July, 1, 2 and 4, 2023
|
Kerala final allotment result
|
July 1, 2023
How to download HSCAP Kerala 3rd Allotment Result 2023 for Plus One Admission?
To download the allotment result for 3rd round, students have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download HSCAP Kerala allotment list for final round:
Step 1: Go to the official website: hscap.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login option
Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter username and password in the login window
Step 5: HSCAP Kerala +1 third allotment result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout of the second allotment result for future use
What after the release of Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment Result 2023?
Students who have been allotted seats in the third round can report to the respective college and confirm their admission at the earliest. Also, the final allotment list of HSCAP Kerala will be released tomorrow for the remaining seats. Students who have been allotted a seat in the final list must report to their respective schools by July 3, 2023.
Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment Result 2023 Statistics
A total of 303,409 seats are available for allotment. Out of these, 121,049 permanent seats were allotted during the first allotment, and in the second round, 19,545 seats have been allotted. The third allotment statistics provide district-wise breakdown of allotted seats and vacancies. The percentage of allotment stands at 99.07%, indicating a high rate of seat allocation.
Kerala 3rd Allotment Statistics
The category-wise allotment details show the distribution of seats among different categories, such as General, Ezhava, Thiyya, Billava, Muslim, SC, ST, and others.
|
District
|
Original Seats
|
Total Seats With IED Seats Adjust
|
Total Seats With IED
ReAdjust
|
Total Allotted
|
Fresh Allotment
|
Got Higher Option
|
Vacancy
|
TVM
|
25932
|
26333
|
26084
|
26065
|
5259
|
3507
|
19
|
KLM
|
22364
|
22529
|
22443
|
22286
|
4536
|
3431
|
157
|
PTA
|
9846
|
9925
|
9860
|
9317
|
2201
|
935
|
543
|
ALP
|
15664
|
15742
|
15679
|
15434
|
3779
|
2051
|
245
|
KTM
|
13656
|
13710
|
13669
|
13633
|
3930
|
1576
|
36
|
IDK
|
7716
|
7755
|
7733
|
7496
|
2092
|
869
|
237
|
EKM
|
24413
|
24549
|
24467
|
24135
|
6393
|
3608
|
332
|
TCR
|
26139
|
26344
|
26194
|
26077
|
6919
|
4342
|
117
|
PKD
|
26934
|
27136
|
27042
|
26887
|
6146
|
4727
|
155
|
KKD
|
30492
|
30705
|
30610
|
30609
|
9357
|
6237
|
1
|
MLP
|
47013
|
47621
|
47428
|
47424
|
15431
|
9671
|
4
|
WYD
|
8693
|
8743
|
8712
|
8654
|
2348
|
1536
|
58
|
KNR
|
28019
|
28172
|
28078
|
27668
|
8491
|
6376
|
410
|
KSD
|
14082
|
14145
|
14109
|
13624
|
3812
|
2519
|
485
|
Total
|
300963
|
303409
|
302108
|
299309
|
80694
|
51385
|
2799
Check Kerala Third Allotment List PDF - Direct Link (Available Now)
Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment Result District-Wise Statistics
|
District
|
Original Seats
|
Total Seats
|
Total seat allotted
|
Total Vacancy
|
TVM
|
25932
|
26084
|
26065
|
19
|
KLM
|
22364
|
22443
|
22286
|
157
|
PTA
|
9846
|
9860
|
9317
|
543
|
ALP
|
15664
|
15679
|
15434
|
245
|
KTM
|
13656
|
13669
|
13633
|
36
|
IDK
|
7716
|
7733
|
7496
|
237
|
EKM
|
24413
|
24467
|
24135
|
332
|
TCR
|
26139
|
26194
|
26077
|
117
|
PKD
|
26934
|
27042
|
26887
|
155
|
KKD
|
30492
|
30610
|
30609
|
1
|
MLP
|
47013
|
47428
|
47424
|
4
|
WYD
|
8693
|
8712
|
8654
|
58
|
KNR
|
28019
|
28078
|
27668
|
410
|
KSD
|
14082
|
14109
|
13624
|
485
|
Total
|
300963
|
302108
|
299309
|
2799
Also Read: SSLC Supplementary Results 2023 Declared, Check Karnataka 10th Result at karresults.nic.in
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.