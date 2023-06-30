HSCAP Kerala releases 3rd allotment list for Plus One admission, get direct link here

HSCAP Kerala Allotment List 2023: The Directorate of General Education has announced the results for 3rd allotment list today. Students registered for Kerala Plus One or Class 11 admissions can check the HSCAP Kerala 3rd allotment result at hscap.kerala.gov.in. They have to use their username and password to download HSCAP Kerala allotment list 2023. According to the statistics released, there were a total of 300963 seats out of which 299309 seats have been allotted.

Also, 80694 fresh allotments have been done this time. A total of 51385 students got a higher option. Earlier, HSCAP Kerala 2nd allotment list 2023 was released on June 26. In that, a total of 303409 seats have been offered, out of which 121049 permanent seats were allotted during the first phase of allotment and in the second round around 19545 seats have been allotted.

Kerala Plus One Admission 2023 Dates

Here, students can check the dates of admission for those who have qualified in the 3rd allotment list:

Events Dates Kerala HSCAP 3rd allotment result June 30, 2023 HSCAP Kerala Plus admission July, 1, 2 and 4, 2023 Kerala final allotment result July 1, 2023

How to download HSCAP Kerala 3rd Allotment Result 2023 for Plus One Admission?

To download the allotment result for 3rd round, students have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download HSCAP Kerala allotment list for final round:

Step 1: Go to the official website: hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login option

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter username and password in the login window

Step 5: HSCAP Kerala +1 third allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the second allotment result for future use

What after the release of Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment Result 2023?

Students who have been allotted seats in the third round can report to the respective college and confirm their admission at the earliest. Also, the final allotment list of HSCAP Kerala will be released tomorrow for the remaining seats. Students who have been allotted a seat in the final list must report to their respective schools by July 3, 2023.

Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment Result 2023 Statistics

A total of 303,409 seats are available for allotment. Out of these, 121,049 permanent seats were allotted during the first allotment, and in the second round, 19,545 seats have been allotted. The third allotment statistics provide district-wise breakdown of allotted seats and vacancies. The percentage of allotment stands at 99.07%, indicating a high rate of seat allocation.

Kerala 3rd Allotment Statistics

The category-wise allotment details show the distribution of seats among different categories, such as General, Ezhava, Thiyya, Billava, Muslim, SC, ST, and others.

District Original Seats Total Seats With IED Seats Adjust Total Seats With IED ReAdjust Total Allotted Fresh Allotment Got Higher Option Vacancy TVM 25932 26333 26084 26065 5259 3507 19 KLM 22364 22529 22443 22286 4536 3431 157 PTA 9846 9925 9860 9317 2201 935 543 ALP 15664 15742 15679 15434 3779 2051 245 KTM 13656 13710 13669 13633 3930 1576 36 IDK 7716 7755 7733 7496 2092 869 237 EKM 24413 24549 24467 24135 6393 3608 332 TCR 26139 26344 26194 26077 6919 4342 117 PKD 26934 27136 27042 26887 6146 4727 155 KKD 30492 30705 30610 30609 9357 6237 1 MLP 47013 47621 47428 47424 15431 9671 4 WYD 8693 8743 8712 8654 2348 1536 58 KNR 28019 28172 28078 27668 8491 6376 410 KSD 14082 14145 14109 13624 3812 2519 485 Total 300963 303409 302108 299309 80694 51385 2799

Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment Result District-Wise Statistics

District Original Seats Total Seats Total seat allotted Total Vacancy TVM 25932 26084 26065 19 KLM 22364 22443 22286 157 PTA 9846 9860 9317 543 ALP 15664 15679 15434 245 KTM 13656 13669 13633 36 IDK 7716 7733 7496 237 EKM 24413 24467 24135 332 TCR 26139 26194 26077 117 PKD 26934 27042 26887 155 KKD 30492 30610 30609 1 MLP 47013 47428 47424 4 WYD 8693 8712 8654 58 KNR 28019 28078 27668 410 KSD 14082 14109 13624 485 Total 300963 302108 299309 2799

