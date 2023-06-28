SSLC Supplementary Results 2023 Today? Check Karnataka 10th Result Date and Time Here

SSLC Supplementary Results 2023 Today?: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the date and time for the Karnataka class 10 board supplementary result 2023 soon. As per media reports, the results will be declared today: June 28, however, an official notification is still awaited. Students can check their marks online on the official website of KSEAB: karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

They have to use their login credentials: registration number and date of birth to download their SSLC supplementary marksheet 2023. Students who failed the board exams on their first attempt were allowed to appear in the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams. Earlier, the class 10th exam result was announced in May, the pass percentage stood at 83.89% which was a little lower than 85.13% in 2022.

SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Date

Students who could not pass in the board exams and appeared for KSEAB supplementary papers can check the expected result date of karresults.nic.in supplementary exam result:

Events Dates Karnataka SSLC supplementary result June 28, 2023 (Expected) SSLC supplementary exam June 12 to 19, 2023

How to download KSEAB 10th Supplementary Marksheet 2023 online?

Students have to check their class 10th supply results online by visiting official websites. They can check their SSLC result 2023 Karnataka supplementary by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result Link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 5: SSLC result marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout or screenshot

How to check SSLC Karnataka Supplementary Result 2023 without the Internet?

It is expected that the students can also check their result in offline mode via SMS. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this as of now. They can go through the steps to know how to get marks by using SMS facility (as per last year’s update):

Step 1: Open the SMS app

Step 2: Type KSEEB10 (Roll Number)

Step 3: Send this message to 56263

Step 4: SSLC result 2023 Karnataka will be sent to the same mobile number

What details will be mentioned on karresults.nic.in Supplementary Result Marksheet 2023?

It is expected that the following information will be provided in the SSLC marksheet of supplementary result:

Name Roll number Subjects Division Status of Karnataka SSLC results (Pass/Fail) Total marks Subject-wise marks Roll code Maximum scores

Grading System of Karnataka SSLC Result 2023

Students can check below the grading system of SSLC result online:

Marks Percentage Grades 563-625 90-100 A+ 500-562 80-90 A 438-499 70-80 B+ 375-437 60-70 B 313-374 50-60 C+ 219-312 35 – 50 C

