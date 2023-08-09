KLEE Admit Card 2023 Out for 3 Year LLB Courses, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Kerala KLEE 2023: CEE, Kerala has issued the admit card for Kerala 3-year LLB 2023 today: August 9. Registered candidates can check and download their hall tickets through the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Aug 9, 2023 19:08 IST
Kerala KLEE 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE), Kerala has released the admit card for Kerala 3-year LLB course today: August 9, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are registered and appearing for the KLEE 2023 exam can check and download their hall tickets by entering the required login credentials in the candidate's portal through the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. 

As per the released notification, the examination authority will conduct the Kerala 3-year LLB exam on August 13, 2023. Candidates are also notified that admit cards of those candidates who haven't rectified the defects in their photograph and signature within the given period of time has been withheld. Such candidates can rectify their defects to get their admit cards before August 10, 2023, (till 4 pm).  

KLEE Admit Card 2023 (Candidate’s Portal) - Direct Link (Click Here)

Kerala KLEE 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Kerala 3-year LLB programme 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Release of KLEE admit card

August 9, 2023

KLEE exam

August 13, 2023

How to download Kerala KLEE 3-Year LLB admit card 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are given below to know how to check and download the Kerala LLB admit card 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Now, enter the login details in the candidate’s portal login window available

Step 3: The KLEE admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it 

Step 5: Download and print a hard copy of it for future reference

