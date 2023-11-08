KLEE Integrated 5 Year LLB 2023 Allotment Result Out For Mop up Round, Get Direct Link Here

KLEE Integrated 5 Year LLB Mop Up Allotment Result 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala, has released the seat allotment result for the KLEE Integrated 5-year LLB mop-up round in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the counselling round can check their seat allocation status through the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the official notice, in order to download the allotment result, candidates are required to login through their candidate's login portal by submitting their application number and password. It is necessary to take the printout of the allotment memo. The selected candidates should report for joining at the allotted colleges by November 9, 2023, till 3 pm along with all required documents specified in the allotment memo.

The KLEE Integrated LLB mop-up round seat allotment list 2023 comprises of necessary details mentioned on it i.e. application number, rank, name of the colleges, courses, and seat type. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to download their seat allotment results online.

How to download KLEE Integrated LLB mop up round allotment list 2023 online?

Registered candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the mop up round seat allotment list for KLEE Integrated 5-year courses for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: After this, click on the 5-Year Integrated LLB tab available on the screen

Step 3: Click on the allotment list link given

Step 4: Now, click on the mop up round link to download the KLEE Integrated LLB seat allotment list 2023

