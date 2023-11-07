GATE 2024 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Make Modifications at gate2024.iisc.ac.in till Nov 11

  1. Home
GATE Form Correction Last Date: Candidates can make changes to the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering application form till November 11, 2023 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. IISc Bangalore will conduct the GATE exam on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. Know what fields can be edited. 

Updated: Nov 7, 2023 16:38 IST
GATE Correction Window 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has opened the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 application correction window today: November 7. Candidates who have filled out the application form can make the necessary changes online at official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The GATE application correction window will remain open till November 11, 2023. Candidates have to log in through the GOAPS portal with their registration number and date of birth to make the corrections in the form. Also, to make changes, the candidates are required to pay the specified application fees. 

GATE Correction Window 2024 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

GATE Form Correction Last Date 2024

Candidates can check the table to know the upcoming and last date of the GATE correction window: 

Events

Important Dates

GATE application form correction 

November 7 to 2023

GATE form correction last date

November 11, 2023

Availability of GATE admit card

January 3, 2024

GATE exam 

February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024

In What Fields Can Candidates Make Corrections in GATE Application Form 2024? 

Candidates can check the table to know which fields can be edited: 

Editable Fields 

Details

Gender

1) Male to Female: Status can be changed, but fees will not be refunded

2) Female to Male: Candidates will be required to pay the difference amount

Category

1) SC/ ST to Gen/ OBC: Candidates will have to pay the difference amount.

2) Gen/ OBC to SC/ ST: Candidates will be able to change the status but there will be no fee refund

PwD status

1) No to Yes: Candidates will be able to change their status but will not get the fee refund (Scribe status to be captured)

2) Yes to No: With fees as applicable

3) Dyslexia and other similar learning disabilities: Candidates can change the status but with valid proof

Dyslexia and other similar learning disabilities

1) No to Yes: Candidates can correct the status but with a valid proof

2)Yes to No: Candidates can correct the status

Details of Parents/ Guardian/ Correspondence address

According to the document submitted in the application

College name and location, Roll no, Registration no

According to the document submitted in the application

Exam paper

Correction with fees

Exam City

Candidate in India

Exam city change request within India

Exam city change request outside India (Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka, and Kathmandu)

For exam city change requests outside India (Dubai and Singapore)

Candidate outside India

The fee is waived for the GATE examination city in India

Exam city request outside India

Exam city requests from Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka & Kathmandu to Dubai or Singapore

How to make corrections in the GATE Application Form 2024?

To make changes to particulars such as name, date of birth, examination city, paper category, and gender, candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs.500. For gender change from female to any other category, or category change from SC or ST to another, a fee of Rs.1,400 will be applicable. They can go through the steps to make changes in GATE 2024 form: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GOAPS portal link

Step 3: Login with email ID and password

Step 4: Click on edit application form link

Step 5: Select the details that have to be modified and make the necessary changes 

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Now, save it and take a printout for future references  

