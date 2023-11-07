GATE 2024 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Make Modifications at gate2024.iisc.ac.in till Nov 11

GATE Correction Window 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has opened the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 application correction window today: November 7. Candidates who have filled out the application form can make the necessary changes online at official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The GATE application correction window will remain open till November 11, 2023. Candidates have to log in through the GOAPS portal with their registration number and date of birth to make the corrections in the form. Also, to make changes, the candidates are required to pay the specified application fees.

GATE Form Correction Last Date 2024

Candidates can check the table to know the upcoming and last date of the GATE correction window:

Events Important Dates GATE application form correction November 7 to 2023 GATE form correction last date November 11, 2023 Availability of GATE admit card January 3, 2024 GATE exam February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024

In What Fields Can Candidates Make Corrections in GATE Application Form 2024?

Candidates can check the table to know which fields can be edited:

Editable Fields Details Gender 1) Male to Female: Status can be changed, but fees will not be refunded 2) Female to Male: Candidates will be required to pay the difference amount Category 1) SC/ ST to Gen/ OBC: Candidates will have to pay the difference amount. 2) Gen/ OBC to SC/ ST: Candidates will be able to change the status but there will be no fee refund PwD status 1) No to Yes: Candidates will be able to change their status but will not get the fee refund (Scribe status to be captured) 2) Yes to No: With fees as applicable 3) Dyslexia and other similar learning disabilities: Candidates can change the status but with valid proof Dyslexia and other similar learning disabilities 1) No to Yes: Candidates can correct the status but with a valid proof 2)Yes to No: Candidates can correct the status Details of Parents/ Guardian/ Correspondence address According to the document submitted in the application College name and location, Roll no, Registration no According to the document submitted in the application Exam paper Correction with fees Exam City Candidate in India Exam city change request within India Exam city change request outside India (Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka, and Kathmandu) For exam city change requests outside India (Dubai and Singapore) Candidate outside India The fee is waived for the GATE examination city in India Exam city request outside India Exam city requests from Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka & Kathmandu to Dubai or Singapore

How to make corrections in the GATE Application Form 2024?

To make changes to particulars such as name, date of birth, examination city, paper category, and gender, candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs.500. For gender change from female to any other category, or category change from SC or ST to another, a fee of Rs.1,400 will be applicable. They can go through the steps to make changes in GATE 2024 form:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GOAPS portal link

Step 3: Login with email ID and password

Step 4: Click on edit application form link

Step 5: Select the details that have to be modified and make the necessary changes

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Now, save it and take a printout for future references

